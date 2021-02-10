uBreakiFix Brings Industry-leading Smartphone Repair To Snellville

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Snellville Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- SNELLVILLE, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Snellville at 2007 Scenic Hwy N Suite 107 Snellville, GA 30078. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



“The Snellville community is the perfect place to open a uBreakiFix location,” said uBreakiFix Snellville owner Layne Lowry. “I fell in love with the brand years ago, and I appreciate their commitment to high-quality and convenient service. With uBreakiFix, we’ll help ensure no member of the Snellville community is inconvenienced during virtual work or school due to a broken device. That’s what I love about this company– its dedication to serving local communities.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed over 10.5 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Lowry, along with business partners Tyler Yancoskie and Tyler Harper plan to open a uBreakiFix location in Lawrenceville, Georgia in the coming months.

“So many technology companies seem to place their emphasis on the electronics, but I was drawn to uBreakiFix because it truly values customer satisfaction and relationships,” said Lowry. “I opened this store because, as always, I want to serve local users of technology to keep them up to date and connected with the rest of the world.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Snellville and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/snellville. uBreakiFix Snellville is located at:

uBreakiFix

2007 Scenic Hwy N Suite 107, Snellville, GA 30078

(678) 990-0888

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a9221a4-7ca8-4b12-bd43-b559f5012f15