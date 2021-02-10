uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair To Chester

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Chester Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- CHESTER, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Chester, New Jersey at 153 Route 206 South, Suite 130. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Chester and the surrounding communities stay connected.



At uBreakiFix Chester, most basic repairs can be completed in under two hours, making tech repairs convenient and efficient for all customers.

“A computer that won’t start or a tablet that won’t charge is more than just an inconvenience,” said Ryan Sisserson, Director of Operations for uBreakiFix. “When technology fails, it disconnects people from the rest of the world, especially those who are learning virtually or working from home. At uBreakiFix, we understand your devices are tools to engage with others, which is why we take the work we do seriously. We’re here to serve our community for all electronics repair needs.”

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Chester and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/chester. uBreakiFix Chester is located at:

uBreakiFix

153 US-206 South, Chester, NJ 07930

(908) 888-2687

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

