Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market to Grow Over 500% by 2025; According to 650 Group

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and Security as a Service Will Drive SASE

/EIN News/ -- INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by 650 Group, titled Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Forecast and Research Report 2020-2025, the size of the market is predicted to grow by more than a factor of five from 2020 to 2025. The report includes market share assessments and market forecasts.



As the information technology industry embraces cloud-based computing, remote workers, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, both networking and security infrastructures are evolving. Perimeter-based security systems are insufficient to reduce security exposure as computing moves to support Software as a Service (SaaS), cloud computing, and colocation-based computing. Additionally, as workers become increasingly mobile and as they work from home, while, at the same time, organizations embrace the use of IoT devices, new technology is needed to identify and lock down access to corporate resources.

"We anticipate that security and networking industries will consolidate together in the coming years. The emergence of SASE, which is a combination of both security technology and networking technology, is part of a larger trend that will drive vendor consolidation," said Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "There is tremendous opportunity for new vendors to stake their claim in this increasingly complex computing environment."

The report also discusses the impact of the changes to existing vendors in the security industry, such as Cloudflare, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, ZScaler, and to vendors in the networking industry, such as Cisco Systems, HPE Aruba, Juniper Networks, Huawei, VMWare and others.

