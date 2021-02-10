Immunovant, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Immunovant, Inc. ("Immunovant" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMVT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on whether Immunovant issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

On February 2, 2021, Immunovant announced a “voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401”. Immunovant admitted that it "has become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients" and “out of an abundance of caution, the Company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in ongoing clinical studies in both TED and in Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia, in order to inform patients, investigators, and regulators as well as to modify the monitoring program." Shares of Immunovant fell by more than 42% on the same day, based on this news.

