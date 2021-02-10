HYCU® Introduces Protégé for Microsoft Office 365, a Backup and Recovery as a Service Solution

With HYCU Protégé for O365, Customers Get a Comprehensive, Cloud-Native, As A Service Offering to Protect All of Their O365 services, Delivers Granular Recovery and eDiscovery for Corporate Compliance

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU®, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery, today announced that HYCU Protégé for Microsoft Office 365 (O365) is now available. The latest as a service, cloud-native solution from HYCU provides instant backup and recovery for customers and partners that need comprehensive and adaptable O365 backup and recovery.

Microsoft recommends users regularly backup content that is stored on the Services or Store . HYCU Protégé for O365, now gives users an attractive, cost-effective option without the need for additional hardware, software or agents and is delivered as a managed service with round the clock 360° protection, providing both proactive oversight and a second layer of protection in the event of data loss.

“Until now, enterprise customers who wanted comprehensive protection for all of the O365 services have been limited to the specialists that provide singularly focused O365 backup and recovery or broader solutions that are not cloud-native,” said Simon Taylor, CEO at HYCU. “Today, with HYCU Protégé for O365, we have extended our multi-cloud, purpose-built data backup and recovery for Microsoft’s leading office productivity suite of cloud-based subscription services. For our customers and partners that have been asking for a native, as a service solution, to protect, manage and recover their O365 data, HYCU has delivered.”

HYCU Protégé for O365 provides the following benefits:

• Automated Protection as a Service: As a fully managed service with 24/7 monitoring, HYCU Protégé for O365 is available with 1-click simplicity. The solution is completely elastic, scaling up and down as users need without limitation.

• Total 360° Protection: All services offered by Microsoft as part of the Microsoft Office product line are supported including Outlook, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Hosted Exchange Server, contacts, and chats. All subscription services are protected in one service and under one HYCU Protégé management interface.

• Recover Whatever, Whenever and Wherever: There is no limit for how long any customer can retain data. There is no sizing requirement needed. HYCU also provides granular recovery for all information under O365 beyond just files and emails. This capability extends to search as well. All data is indexed and available for search.

• Added Compliance and Vigilance, Round the Clock: Built with compliance and eDiscovery needs in mind, HYCU provides both functions as purpose-built with the service. For large enterprises in particular, HYCU provides the ability to keep constant track of all correspondence and analytics between users and recipients in alignment with corporate policies and adhering to industry privacy regulations.

• Enhanced Security at Every Level: Customers are always cautious about data on public clouds and HYCU provides them confidence by protecting the data during transit, at rest and during access. In addition, the service is compliant to international operational standards.

“The rate at which HYCU continues to evolve its solutions for On-premises and public cloud environments, all as a service, is impressive,” said Philippe Nicolas, Principal and Founder, Coldago Research. “The emergence of backup as a service, in particular, has ushered in a new wave of innovations and HYCU is well positioned to succeed with what they have been able to accomplish to date. The introduction of HYCU Protégé for O365 is another milestone as the company expands its data protection capabilities to include more SaaS-based solutions. As we continue to track HYCU’s multi-cloud journey, 2021 will be an important year for the company, its partners and customers.”

For information on HYCU and HYCU Protégé for O365, visit: https://www.hycu.com/data-protection/hycu-protege-for-0365, follow @hycuinc and connect with us on LinkedIn. Pricing and Availability HYCU Protégé for O365 is available immediately through authorized HYCU reseller and channel partners worldwide. Pricing is determined by the number of users being protected and is $4/month per user. Unlimited backup storage capacity is included as part of the service.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service company worldwide. Leveraging HYCU Protégé, HYCU’s 2000+ global customers experience unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery across On-premises, public cloud and HCI environments. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU supports enterprise and public sector customers and has achieved a 91 Net Promoter Score.

Attachment

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com