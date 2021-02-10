ME2C to Present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit

/EIN News/ -- CORSICANA, TX, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that management will present at the virtual Energy Venture Investment Summit taking place February 10-11, 2021.



The Energy Venture Investment Summit is an invitation-only event, introducing emerging energy technology, alternative energy and traditional oil and gas start-up ventures to a select group of investors. Learn more about the Energy Venture Investment Summit and register to attend on the event website at https://www.oilandgas360.com/theinvestmentsummit-2/ .

Richard MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

The Energy Venture Investment Summit

Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Time: 12:25 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.oilandgas360.com/een/tevis_livestream/

A live audio webcast of the event presentation will be available using the webcast links above. For more information on The Energy Venture Investment Summit, please visit https://www.oilandgas360.com/theinvestmentsummit-2/ .

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

ME 2 C Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@midwestemissions.com