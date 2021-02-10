Local Entrepreneur Brings Smartphone Repair Franchise to Glen Mills

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Glen Mills Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- GLEN MILLS, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Glen Mills at 1810 Wilmington Pike, Suite 3. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Glen Mills is owned by locals Matt Robinson and Patricia Buckley. This is their first franchise in the Glen Mills and Chadds Ford area, and the partners plan to introduce uBreakiFix to several other locations in the area, including Wilmington, Bryn Mawr, Plymouth Meeting, and Cheltonham.

“I have always wanted to own a business that provides meaningful service to its community,” said Robinson. “With uBreakiFix, I finally have that opportunity. I saw a need for a convenient and affordable device repair service in Glen Mills, and I’m excited to bring that to the area. In an effort to serve the community to the best of our ability, we plan on offering teacher discounts and discounted accessories with each repair and acknowledge community referrals.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed over 10.5 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“I know how difficult the past year has been for those who are working or learning from home,” said Robinson. “For that reason, the Glen Mills community needs a team of reliable, hardworking repair technicians to ensure they stay connected with each other. Now, more than ever, we need quick turnaround times on these repairs, and uBreakiFix has the ability to fill that gap in service.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Glen Mills and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/glenmills. uBreakiFix Glen Mills is located at:

uBreakiFix

1810 Wilmington Pike, Suite 3, Glen Mills, PA 19342

(484) 800-8696

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aab9dc3-4fcb-4496-9072-01e14c54d0f8