Pomelo Health Releases New Covid-19 Vaccination Solution

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, healthcare management and patient engagement software provider Pomelo Health has released its new vaccination management system across North America.



Aimed at streamlining vaccine distribution, the software has quickly been adopted by private clinics, hospitals, and government entities in both Canada and the United States. With essential features tools like multi-booking, automated reminders and secure two-way communication, providers, pharmacists and clinicians alike can optimize vaccine adherence and full immunization by automating the process, all while respecting social distancing guidelines and providing a simple and complete solution to patients.

Yan Raymond-Lalande, CEO and co-founder, explains: "Even before the COVID-19 vaccine was in production, we got to work building a customized solution. We knew healthcare providers would need a streamlined, centralized system to help them navigate the oncoming waves of vaccinations. We also understood early-on the difficulties regarding adherence to multi-dose vaccines and how patients needed a seamless experience throughout the whole process, not only at the booking stage.”

Aligned with the company’s ethos of improving access to healthcare, Pomelo Health’s COVID-19 vaccination software was designed to be an efficient and reliable system for every step of the immunization process. In addition to helping clinicians provide an easy vaccine rollout, Pomelo’s COVID-19 management system also assists in vaccine follow-up with easy monitoring and reporting for potential adverse reactions.

About Pomelo Health

Pomelo Health was founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of improving access to healthcare. With offices in Montreal, Toronto and Boston, it is one of the fastest growing companies in healthcare software, offering a full platform of products to improve clinics’ productivity, efficiency and communications with patients.

