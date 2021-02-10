BDSA Appoints Pete Karabas as Chairman of the Board

/EIN News/ -- Pete Karabas to Help Premier Cannabinoid Market Research Firm Expand Into New Markets



BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDSA is pleased to announce Pete Karabas of KEY Investment Partners as chairman of the board as Co-Founder, Roy Bingham, steps down from the chairman role six years after founding the company with fellow Co-Founder, Elisabeth Stahura. Bingham’s dedication and drive helped guide the company to become the premier cannabinoid market research firm.

“Founding and leading BDSA was a terrific experience and challenge as the company grew with the cannabis industry. We’ve built an exceptional team and I look forward to my continued involvement on the Board as the company navigates another surge of expansion,” says Bingham. Bingham will continue to serve as a director on the board and provide guidance and expertise as the company explores expansion options. This change will allow Bingham to dedicate additional energies to new business activities while continuing to support BDSA.

Karabas is a founding partner of KEY Investment Partners and brings a wealth of experience in private equity and finance. “I look forward to an expanded role as chairman as I help the company evaluate opportunities to capitalize on this unprecedented growth,” says Karabas. “We are focused on expanding an already exceptional team by recruiting executives to drive technology, operations, and product development as the company continues to fulfill the needs of clients.”

BDSA’s 2021 expansion plans include aggressive moves into Michigan, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, as well as continued expansion in Canada. BDSA’s updated five-year market forecasts, to be released on February 22, 2021, will once more reaffirm the staggering growth rate of the cannabis industry as more and more consumers participate in both medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

About BDSA

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, BDSA helps businesses improve revenues, reduce innovation risk, and prioritize market expansion with accurate and actionable cannabis market intelligence and consumer research. The company provides a holistic understanding of the cannabis market by generating insights from point-of-sale data, consumer research, and market-wide industry projections. To learn more please visit www.bdsa.com .