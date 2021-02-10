TC PipeLines, LP to release 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on February 24

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) will release its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 pre-market. Due to the pending proposed merger with TC Energy, the Partnership will not host a conference call in conjunction with its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end earnings release. Interested parties are also invited to access the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 on the Company’s website at www.tcpipelineslp.com under the “Investors” section of the site.

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership’s website at www.tcpipelineslp.com.

Media Inquiries:

Jaimie Harding / Hejdi Carlsen

403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

Unitholder and Analyst Inquiries:

Rhonda Amundson

877.290.2772

investor_relations@tcpipelineslp.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cbd53ad5-9d63-4136-ae61-68e0584a78fe