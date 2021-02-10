Athena Real Estate Continues RV Park National Expansion with the Acquisition of Pontchartrain Landing

/EIN News/ -- DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Real Estate, LLC (through an affiliate) is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the leased Pontchartrain Landing RV Resort and Marina, a casual marine RV resort located on approximately 30 acres in New Orleans. This maritime recreational property includes 160 RV sites, expansion land to develop approximately 100 additional sites, 33 villas (3 of which are floating), vacation cottages, a full-service restaurant and bar, a 200-seat wedding and conference pavilion, boat slips, a boat launch, swimming pool, outdoor RV and boat storage, playground, and convenience store.



Pontchartrain Landing offers 50-amp, full hook-up, pull-thru RV sites for guests, many of which are on the water. The property is conveniently located just 12 minutes from the French Quarter, Superdome, and Harrah’s Casino.

Pontchartrain Landing is designed to appeal to transient guests, who want to visit New Orleans, as well as local staycation guests.

Richard J. O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Athena Real Estate, LLC, said, "Pontchartrain Landing is an exciting addition to the expanding Applebrook RV Parks & Resorts collection.”

O’Brien added: “Our latest acquisition is an important next step to increasing our national footprint in the RV park and resort sector. We continue to seek acquisition candidates near tourist destination areas.”

About Athena Real Estate, LLC

Athena Real Estate, LLC is a fully integrated real estate investment firm focused on specialty collateral properties, including RV parks, manufactured housing communities, and self-storage facilities. Athena currently operates 25 commercial properties, including 10 RV parks. Located in Danbury, CT, the company's operating philosophy is to obtain premium returns by acquiring niche property types where focused management can provide a competitive advantage. Athena was founded in 2004 by Richard J. O'Brien, who is a former executive of a mid-cap public REIT and a large real estate financial services and investment company.

Athena Real Estate, LLC is located at 98 Mill Plain Road, Suite 3C, Danbury, CT 06811 www.AthenaRealEstate.com .

Media Contact:

Jeanne Dotson

Marketing Director & VP

203-942-2745 ext. 112

jdotson@athenarealestate.com