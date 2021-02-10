Campaigner Launches “Campaigner for eCommerce” – Helping Shopify and Magento Store Owners Boost Sales With Email Marketing

New marketing automation platform for eCommerce helps retailers achieve deeper customer insights, higher conversions, customer segmentation, personalized interactions, and more

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campaigner , the email marketing brand of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQGS: JCOM), announced today the launch of “Campaigner for eCommerce,” a new platform developed for the specific needs of eCommerce sellers. eCommerce store owners on Shopify, Magento and other eCommerce storefronts can use Campaigner’s new platform to run highly personalized email and transactional campaigns, with advanced native integration.



Consumers spent $861.12 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2020 , up an incredible 44.0% year over year. That’s the highest annual U.S. eCommerce growth in at least two decades. As consumer digital-centric shopping behavior continues into 2021 and beyond, Campaigner for eCommerce is helping eCommerce stores better understand their customers, create personalized interactions, and achieve bigger sales conversions. Customers who use Campaigner along with conversion tracking typically see an improvement of over 70% in clicks and conversions, 2x to 3x better delivery rates, and an ROI of over 200% compared to their previous provider.

“COVID-19-related boosts in online shopping resulted in an additional $174.87 billion in eCommerce revenue in 2020,” said Bodhi Debnath, Senior Director of Marketing for Campaigner. “We have never seen such a big uptick in any one industry and expect continued growth in 2021. While people’s reliance on digital shopping continues to skyrocket, it is even more important for businesses to communicate with their customers and prospective buyers in ways that are effective and personally relevant. Campaigner for eCommerce was specifically designed to help businesses achieve the highest levels of automated personalization at scale.”

Key benefits of Campaigner for eCommerce include:

Native integration with the two biggest eCommerce platforms, Shopify and Magento. Campaigner can also integrate with any other eCommerce platform such as BigCommerce and WooCommerce through their RESTful API.

Personalized automation on email and SMS marketing messages to drive more effective customer interactions and achieve bigger sales.

Sync purchase data effortlessly – helping to identify deeper insights from customer and product sales data.

Built-in conversion tracking to help retailers understand the ROI of their marketing automation campaigns.

The Campaigner for eCommerce platform is designed for easy integration with Shopify and Magento. Instead of trying to be a one-stop solution, Campaigner is embracing the trend toward an integrated world where eCommerce store owners can more easily choose which solutions work best for them. Instead of an in-house storefront, Campaigner built powerful native integrations. Any eCommerce store owners that are selling with Shopify and Magento can easily integrate Campaigner’s solution with their store and start generating more sales.

“Campaigner for eCommerce offers powerful email marketing automation built on top of advanced personalization features that are now designed from the ground up to meet the specific needs of the biggest eCommerce platforms,” added Debnath. “Instead of a one-tool-fits-all-industries approach, we have built a solution specifically for eCommerce that also includes the powerful features of a dedicated marketing automation tool.”

Learn more and sign up for a free 30-day trial of Campaigner for eCommerce .

About Campaigner

Founded in 1999, Campaigner has a mission to help marketers do more with email. Over 100,000 businesses and many Fortune 500 companies have trusted Campaigner with their email marketing. Campaigner has offices in Ottawa, Newcastle, New York, Kiev, Los Angeles, and Raleigh. For more information visit Campaigner.com

