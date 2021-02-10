Kornit Digital Presents Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2021

40+ leading fashion designers participating in international showcase for sustainable fashion

/EIN News/ -- ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, proudly presents Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2021, March 28 – April 1. The opening gala will be hosted by supermodel Bar Rafaeli and Tel Aviv Fashion Week founder Motty Reif. More than 40 fashion designers will be presenting, and the event’s core theme will highlight the collaboration of technology and fashion to achieve and elevate sustainable production and consumption practices globally.



“A decade ago, I started Tel Aviv Fashion Week in order to promote our local talent internationally,” said Reif. “For the past five years, we’ve been a driving force behind inclusivity in fashion, and now we are tackling the industry’s most pressing issue of our time and joining forces with Kornit in order to make production more sustainable—startup nation technology meets fashion, to change the world together.”

Fashion leads the e-commerce revolution, with apparel representing the top category for online sales, but the industry remains mired in obsolete and inefficient manufacturing processes which, among other issues, are responsible for up to 25% of water pollution globally. Consumer behavior has permanently disrupted traditional fashion cycles and created a significant opportunity for on-demand production in the fashion world—achieving true sustainability by producing only what is sold, eliminating overstocks, cutting down on wasteful shipping and transport, and eliminating waste and pollution of natural resources.

Kornit Digital’s patented single-step process meets the on-demand needs of the fashion industry globally. Its processes and technologies are also safer and compounds eco-friendly benefits with water-based inks and fixations meeting rigorous retail standards for sustainability.

As one of the preeminent platforms for innovation in the international fashion community, Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv will give observers great insight into the myriad ways technology empowers even the most demanding fashion designers to achieve sustainability without compromising their world-renowned quality.

“For more than a decade, Kornit has led the charge for on-demand production, and our innovations ensure fashion designers can deliver brilliant designs, limitless color combinations, the finest hand-feel, and unparalleled durability, all while changing the game with production practices that are simultaneously more profitable, more responsive to spontaneous and shifting demand, and more eco-responsible,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital CEO. “I couldn’t be prouder to present an event that is widely recognized as a beacon for global movements and agendas and demonstrate how diversity and individual expression can be enriched and celebrated hand-in-hand with our shared vision of a more sustainable world.”

