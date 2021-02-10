Audience Town Raises $2.1M in New Funding Led by Wasatch Venture Partners

/EIN News/ -- Capital Will Accelerate Development and Deployment of Real Estate Advertising Platform During Booming Housing Market

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience Town, the advertising platform for real estate, moving and home, announced today that it had raised $2.1m in seed funding led by strategic investor Wasatch Venture Partners. The funding will accelerate Audience Town’s expansion into new commercial markets and enable further development of the company’s purpose-built platform that connects advertisers with home movers. Audience Town has raised a total of $3.1M to date as part of the PropTech, or Real Estate Tech, ecosystem.

“The real estate industry is uniquely different from other industries and warrants a custom advertising solution, so Audience Town has built the first advertising platform powered by proprietary data and designed to meet the needs of the real estate industry and brands targeting the home mover,” said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. “Ours is a full-service advertising technology platform that attracts qualified customers, raises awareness and increases traffic in ways that search engines, listing portals, or social marketing cannot do alone.”

Audience Town experienced 300% revenue growth in 2020, with record quarters in Q2 and Q3 of last year amidst the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company recently released several new features for their digital advertising platform for real estate, including Connected TV campaigns that can run premium video advertisements for predictive home moving audiences and Virtual Tours that allow potential home buyers to virtually view properties while social distancing.

“The purchase or rental decision is the largest and most personal one most people make, and marketing before the real estate transaction requires advanced solutions that help connect real estate brands to people searching for real estate and moving into a new home,” said Scott Stettler, Managing Director of Wasatch Venture Partners. “Audience Town has a unique product to solve for this, and we’re excited to be a strategic partner of their ongoing growth.”

About Audience Town

Audience Town has built the first advertising technology platform for real estate and home marketers looking to drive qualified leads and business outcomes. Real estate companies, home brands, CRM, and marketing agencies work with Audience Town to find their most qualified consumers and activate them across digital marketing channels.

Visit www.audiencetown.com for more information.