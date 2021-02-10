Yenlo Earns 2020 WSO2 Awards for Integration Partner of the Year and Partner of the Year (Europe)

Based on its success in delivering open source integration, API management and identity solutions in 2020, Yenlo has been awarded top honors from WSO2 for the third year in a row

/EIN News/ -- Netherlands, Amsterdam, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global integration specialist Yenlo, today announced that it has received two awards from WSO2 recognizing its exceptional performance: WSO2 Integration Partner of the Year 2020 and Partner of the Year 2020 (Europe). Winners of the WSO2 Partner Awards were evaluated on several metrics of success, including new customers, annual recurring revenue (ARR), the ability to retain and grow existing customers, expansion into new regions, and certifications. This represents the third year in a row that Yenlo has been awarded top honors for its role in expanding WSO2 adoption worldwide.

As a WSO2 Platinum Value-Added Reseller (VAR), Yenlo provides integration, API management, and identity solutions based on the WSO2 Platform that enable agile digital transformation and support organizations’ API-first strategies. With the world’s largest concentration of WSO2 experts, Yenlo serves customers worldwide through its network of seven offices in six countries.

“We have been working together with WSO2 for twelve years now in increasing WSO2 adoption among companies worldwide and enabling the digital transformation of these enterprises,” said Ruben van der Zwan CEO and co-founder of Yenlo. “WSO2 perfectly complements our best-in-class consulting and implementation expertise with its advanced API management, enterprise integration, and identity and access management technology—combining an API- and cloud-first approach with protection against lock-ins of any kind to give organizations they need to innovate. As a result, organizations can focus on enabling agility, creating customer intimacy, achieving operational excellence, and introducing new digital products and services.”

Supporting the Demand for Digital Connectivity

In the last year, the global coronavirus pandemic has served to accelerate demand for Yenlo’s solutions and WSO2’s technology.

“The coronavirus has enormously boosted the need for digital connectivity worldwide, and this trend will continue to grow over the coming years. For example, the platform economy is expected to realize over $1 billion per year in APIs and services alone,” van der Zwan observed. “At Yenlo, we are helping enterprises connect on a daily basis via the APIs and services that we have realized via WSO2, across people, organizations, products, services and goods.”

Connext: Cloud Solutions Based on WSO2

Yenlo launched the Connext Platform in 2019. Built on the WSO2 Platform, the scalable, 24/7 hosted and managed cloud solution gives WSO2 experts a platform-as-a-service offering or developing their own integrations. Connext Go!, which launched in 2020, builds on the success of the Connext Platform and offers an integration-as-a-service solution for companies that want to be free from the burdens of development, management, support, and infrastructure of integrations. Uniquely, the fee is a fixed and fully transparent monthly price per integration.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 700 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6.2 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more.

About Yenlo

Yenlo is a leading global API- and integration specialist in enabling digital transformation with open source and agile technology. A Platinum Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of WSO2, we have been awarded three consecutive years, 2018-2020, for our leadership in delivering solutions based on WSO2’s technology. Our business is founded on the belief that enterprises need to regain their agility and become digital agencies to optimize their customer intimacy; achieve operational excellence; or add new services, products, or business models. We believe this agility—in technology, knowledge and finance—can be created by applying an open source-first, API-first, and cloud-first strategy.

At Yenlo, we bring agility to enterprises by delivering first-class professional services based on deep expertise. Our services range from enterprise and solution architecture to software development; operational support; and WSO2 product support, training and certification programs. These are complemented by our pre-built solution-as-a-service offerings, including our Connext service, a fully managed integration-platform-as-a-service. For more information, visit www.yenlo.com, and join Yenlo’s LinkedIn, Yenlo’s WSO2 Community, or Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

