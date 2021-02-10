MasterControl Appoints Sara Bresee to Lead Market Expansion in APAC

The thriving pharmaceutical industry in APAC and China is a strong opportunity for growth

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a global provider of software solutions for life sciences and other regulated industries, today announced that Sara Bresee will be the managing director for APAC, a newly created role to support company growth and expansion in the region, including specific focus on China. In her new role, Bresee will be responsible for go-to-market strategy, direct and indirect sales, customer success and global partnerships.



The APAC pharmaceutical market is the second largest in the world after North America. Knowing that the industry, worldwide, is adapting to new technologies, innovation and digital transformation, MasterControl has determined the need for a full-time leader in market to secure market share. As such, Bresee will be relocating to the MasterControl Singapore offices as soon as COVID-19 protocols will allow.

“Sara is an integral member of our team supporting our growth in the last three years,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “I have no doubt she will have a major impact on business development in APAC.”

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead sales and customer success in APAC and China,” said Bresee. “Taking this step in my career will challenge me, but also deliver great opportunity to impact significant company goals and develop new relationships.”

Bresee will continue to manage the global partner program and be accountable for all global partner channel revenue. Her deep product knowledge and existing partner relationships provide a solid platform for success in the position. For more information about MasterControl, please visit www.MasterControl.com.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

