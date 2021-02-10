UPDATE - Craig Campbell now is host of podcast on affiliate marketing at Semrush

“Affiliate Marketing Academy with Craig,” the new podcast, will feature some of the biggest, most successful names in the affiliate marketing industry. The first episode features Deepak Shukla.

/EIN News/ -- New York City, USA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig Campbell joins Semrush Affiliate Marketing Academy as a host. The new podcast, hosted by none other than SEO guru Craig Campbell, will feature some of the leading names in the affiliate marketing industry. The first episode will feature Deepak Shukla and will be mainly an introduction to affiliate marketing and how anyone can get started. As it turns out, anyone who can do SEO can also do affiliate marketing because many of the same methods apply. People interested in catching the podcast by Semrush can click here to signup. The first episode goes live on the 19th of January 2021.

The affiliate marketing industry has grown exponentially in the past five years. Many people are either dabbling in affiliate marketing, while many others have already established successful affiliate sites. However, there is a lot of confusion and misconception surrounding the industry. Many people are unsure how to get started, and those who bite the bullet aren’t successful. Adding to the confusion are courses that promise to teach people how to set up successful affiliate businesses but offer very little in the form of value.

Affiliate Marketing Academy is Semrush’s way of helping people who want to get into affiliate marketing. Unlike most courses, it does not cost thousands of dollars and has a major star in the industry, i.e., Craig Campbell as the host.

“I’m excited to be hosting the podcast. I think this is going to be a great opportunity for me to learn more about affiliate marketing and more so for my audience. I get a lot of questions about affiliate marketing, and the guests on this show are going to be fielding a lot of them.” Said Craig Campbell, the host of the upcoming Affiliate Marketing Academy by Semrush.



He added, “We have an exciting line-up of guests who are a major part of the affiliate marketing industry. So, this is certainly going to be very interesting for anyone who is either already an affiliate marketer or wants to get into it.”

About Semrush

Semrush is an online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform that helps businesses get measurable results from online marketing. SEMrush offers insights and solutions for companies in any industry to build, manage, and measure campaigns across all marketing channels.

About Craig Campbell

Craig Campbell is one of the top SEO experts, podcasters, and bloggers. He is an 18-year industry veteran, having worked with some of the industry's top names and brands. Craig Campbell also continues to train and help SEO experts via is a blog, courses, YouTube channel, and seminars, which have become a source of highly actionable and useful tips.