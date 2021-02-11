West Virginia Power Of Play Therapy Center Offers Training, Supervision, Mobile Play Therapy Bus, And More To its State
Ivy's Play Kitchen
National Play Therapy Week is February 7 - 13, 2021
It is PLAY, but the play is meaningful and allows the child to tell their trauma story while staying safe without reliving the trauma story.”LOGAN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new state of the art facility in the heart of the coalfields is celebrating National Play Therapy Week February 7th through February 13th by teaching the value of play therapy and increasing the number of registered, credentialed play therapists throughout Appalachia.
— Beth Hughes, Creator of West Virginia Power of Play Therapy, LLC
West Virginia Power of Play Therapy, LLC, located at 116 Stratton Street in downtown Logan, offers play therapy to traumatized children in an experiential method in their bright, modern, and spacious offices. "IVY," the mobile play therapy bus, travels through the hills of Southern West Virginia's coalfields and beyond to eliminate the problem of access to care for children in remote areas.
West Virginia Power of Play Therapy, LLC was created by Beth Mullins Hughes, who says that the work has two primary focuses: serving the psychotherapeutic needs of traumatized children who many times have parents struggling, and sometimes succumbing to, the Opioid addiction AND equally important, training local clinicians on how to not only incorporate play into their practices but also become credentialed as a Registered Play Therapist throughout Appalachia to serve the huge influx of children in need of therapy.
"We have always known that play is the first language of children, but using play therapy to allow the child to remain safe as they externalize the trauma they have suffered is a specialized skill for the therapist who treats those children. Understanding what their play means takes years of training, and Beth Hughes is at the point in her career where teaching those skills is a way she can give back to her home of West Virginia. Beth is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker for over two decades, and during that time, she has acquired additional credentials as Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor, Certified Trauma Therapist, and Approved Provider of Play Therapy Continuing Education through the Association of Play Therapy. Beth is widely recognized expert witness in the areas of child sexual, emotional, physical abuse in criminal and civil cases in West Virginia and Alabama. These abuses often occur in the drug endangered homes in which children live. She also works with and advocates for children who have endured challenging circumstances of child grief, loss, and attachment issues resulting from being separated from their biological family due to the addiction of a parent.
Beth Hughes as an Approved Provider of Play Therapy, offers continuing education credit hours for those aspiring to become Registered Play Therapists, Registered Play Therapist-Supervisors, and School-Based Registered Play Therapist. "This higher level of credentialing shows a standard of postgraduate training and gives a standard of excellence that this mental health clinician has worked to fulfill all of the training requirements to work with children based on the cutting edge of evidence-based practices," says Hughes.
Beth gets asked many times, "I couldn't do what you do… I couldn't deal with all of that trauma and see those abused children." Hughes stated, "I understand that sentiment, but they don't have the opportunity to see the immense transformation a child makes when they learn that their abuse is not their fault – that they are worthy of love – and now they can get back to overcoming their trauma and ultimately thriving in spite of the trauma."
Beth and her husband, Robert Noone, who is an adoption lawyer in the state of West Virginia for almost four decades, produce a weekly Facebook informational live video every Thursday at 7:00 pm. Here, Bob answers the viewer's questions about legal issues of adoption, and Beth is there to provide information about the psychology of adoption.
Beth concludes, "The name, "Play Therapy" is often confusing to people who are just learning of this mode of therapy for traumatized children." "It is PLAY, but the play is meaningful and allows the child to tell their trauma story while staying safe without reliving the trauma story."
For more information, contact Beth Hughes at 304-946-5659 about a child in need. If you have questions about becoming trained in Play Therapy, don't let money stop you from inquiring. West Virginia Power of Play Therapy, LLC has a mission to educate all who want trauma-informed knowledge, no matter if you want to get the RPT credential OR you are a bus driver, teacher, grandparent, literally anyone who wants to know how to handle the traumatized child you care for and/or love.
For more information, please contact:
Beth M. Hughes
WV Power of Play Therapy, LLC
+1 304-946-5659
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook