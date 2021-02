Villagers for Veterans launches inaugural New Beginnings Gala to sponsor a transition home for female veterans

Villagers for Veterans welcomes community leaders, supporters, sponsors, media, and veterans to our inaugural New Beginnings Gala

MOUNT DORA, FLORIDA, US, February 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunday, April 11, 2021, 6:00pmFormal attire recommended.(Please note that CDC recommendations for safety will apply regarding COVID-19, we must honor female veterans at all times, and that includes their safety.)More than 30,000 women leave the U.S. Military every year. Information gathered by interviews conducted by Villagers for Veterans revealed a variety of unique challenges that women who leave the military face: an absence of a female vet community, a shortage of child care assistance for single mothers and lack of financial literacy. The issues are compounded for women because of cultural stereotypes, childcare obligations, and the gender pay gap.Veteran service systems are not serving the female veteran population needs and current infrastructure is failing address trauma and acknowledge the diverse needs of female veterans.That’s why Villagers for Veterans is building a transition home to specifically manage the needs of female veterans who have courageously served our great nation. Our inaugural New Beginnings Gala will help raise the crucial funds to help build the female veteran transition home.Tickets are $60 per person with a delicious, full-plated dinner included and a cash bar. Attendees will also be able to bid at our silent auction featuring in-demand items from Mount Dora’s top boutiques, hotels, and celebrities. All proceeds will go to Villagers for Veterans to help raise funds for the all-women transition home.To purchase tickets, call (516)-220-5068 or visit villagersforveterans.orgVillagers for Veterans President Marie Bogdonoff will be available for interviews by appointment only, please schedule ASAP, as times are filling up.