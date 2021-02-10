Yoga Instructor Jason Freskos Discusses Several Ways You Can Give the Gift of Yoga
Yoga instructor Jason Freskos recently provided several ways you can give the gift of yoga.STINSON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopping can be stressful, especially when you're shopping for someone who already has everything they need. Yoga instructor Jason Freskos stated that there's one gift of which you can never have too much -- the gift of yoga. He also offered several ways you can give the gift of yoga to yourself or someone you love.
"Gifting someone the practice of yoga or an item they can use to enhance their practice is giving a gift that can enrich the person's life," Jason Freskos said. "Yoga can also be exactly what someone needs to become less reactive and more mindful."
Jason Freskos explained that one of the best ways to give the gift of yoga is through a membership to a yoga studio. The price of individual yoga classes can add up quickly, and a gift card or monthly or yearly membership can help someone stay on course with their practice without worrying about the cost. Jason Freskos explained that even a gift card for a few classes could help someone get back into or continue their practice, and ultimately, enjoy the many mental and physical benefits yoga offers.
"This year has been drastically different for everyone practicing yoga, and many yoga studios remain closed," Jason Freskos said. "However, you can purchase a multitude of subscriptions to live online yoga classes as well. Staying on track with your practice at home can be difficult, but these live online classes are about as close as you can get to traditional in-person classes."
Jason Freskos added that 2020 is an ideal year to assist someone you love in creating their own at-home yoga studio. Do-it-yourselfers can create a yoga mat and block storage area, or those who simply want to purchase a yoga-related gift can shop a variety of new mats, essential oil diffusers, mediation pillows, and more. Jason Freskos emphasized that material items are not as important when practicing yoga when participating in other sports or activities. The most important part of the yoga discipline is that you show up and practice, no matter your age or skill level.
Jason Freskos finished by stating that he is currently offering free yoga classes at his Amrita Retreat Center in Stinson Beach, Calif.
"You don't need to be wealthy to give the gift of yoga," Jason Freskos said. "Simply bring your loved one to my free yoga courses and enjoy the enriching and awakening qualities of the yoga practice."
