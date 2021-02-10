Mass Vaccination Sites to Open in New York State

National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial, who co-chairs the New York Vaccine Equity Task Force said, "Decades of structural racism in our health care system have fed a deep distrust in that system among Black Americans. Governor Cuomo and the Biden administration not only are committed to overcoming both racism and distrust, they are matching that commitment with resources. I'm proud to work with leadership that puts public health over politics. Together, we will defeat the pandemic."

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP said, "The NAACP is encouraged by the critical ongoing efforts of Governor Cuomo to provide relief as Black communities continue to bear the brunt of this pandemic. New York Officials and the current Administration are setting an example on what real leadership looks like at this moment. They have made it abundantly clear that thwarting this deadly virus and advising states throughout this country to work in tandem to eradicate COVID-19 is a top priority."

Governor Cuomo has made the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine a top priority from the very beginning of this process. In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and Healthfirst President & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.

Most recently, New York led the development of a mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium in partnership with New York City, the New York Yankees, SOMOS Community Care and the New York National Guard, specifically for residents of the Bronx, which not only continues to maintain the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in New York City, but also contains many neighborhoods considered to be 'heath care deserts.' During its first week of operation, 15,000 appointments have been made available to eligible Bronx residents.

Additionally, New York has established more than 70 temporary community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites at churches, community centers and public housing complexes directly within communities across the state which have been underserved by traditional health care systems. Since January 15, these sites have enabled approximately 30,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at these community-based pop up sites. After the administration of first doses, sites are then re-established three weeks later to administer second doses.

New York will continue to establish these pop-up sites until they have been placed at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.