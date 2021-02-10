Unquiet Music LTD Releases New Concept Album “In The Name Of... (A Prayer For Our Times)” Featuring Trey Gunn
“Everything in this work sounds like it could have come from another planet.” – Trey GunnASHEVILLE, NC, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unquiet Music LTD has released a new concept album titled “In The Name Of... (A Prayer For Our Times)” and features Trey Gunn of King Crimson, Markus Reuter of Stick Men and Frédéric L’Epée of Yang among others.
The overall spirit behind this album is rock ‘n’ roll - keeping a popular access to an uncompromised way of approaching things. However, it also has the ambition of providing something different for adventurous ears.
So the styles of music used are diverse, and influences can be traced from concrete music, minimalism, ambient, electronic, progressive rock, contemporary classical… A few names can be cited as inspirators: Olivier Messiaen, Steve Reich, Arvo Pärt, Brian Eno, Robert Fripp, Peter Gabriel, John Zorn…
Watch the video teaser:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlr8E0k70vk&t=1s
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1255145625/videos/10224431680360304/
Watch the video for “In The Name Of The Son (Atomisation)”: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ul4Ambqpis
Download the free single (It is a FREE DOWNLOAD and it comes together with a previously unreleased track (a choir work): https://unquietmusicltd.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-name-of-the-son-single-free-download
Unquiet Music Ltd is both a concept and a company funded in 2019 by JP Rossi. JP grew up in the late 70’s and 80’s, and founded different bands by the end of the 80’s, early 90’s, inspired by both British epic and dark rock and French ‘chanson’, bands such as Genesis, Simple Minds, Joy Division, and in France Alain Bashung, Alain Souchon etc… He had a notable act in the 90’s called “L’Air de Rien” with the drummer Karim Ziad, and guitarist Khliff Miziallaoua, from the then ‘rai’ scene (Cheb Khaled, Cheb Mami) who contributed to the album as well. In the mid 90’s the band split and it was only 20 years later that JP returned to the music, with a wealth of musical education and worldwide experiences.
Unquiet Music Ltd is meant to be self-explanatory:
… Since we are living in unquiet times…
… Since we need to pass through commercial paths to reach each other and the world…
Says JP, “The idea is to create an uncompromising sound, basically something that would not be heard anywhere else – at least as such, since we all only recycle…The form is a musical mandala in 4 pieces, based on the traditional prayer “In the name of the father etc”… The music should really be considered as a single piece, a prayer, a vessel to be embarked in a travel through our modest but also ambitious condition.”
The music was elaborated as a tentative transcription of aural dreams. The process developed over a couple of years, and was only possible through the patient collection of the dreams remnants into a digital audio workstation. Some of the themes needed live performances, and musicians gradually integrated the project. An important step was passed when Markus Reuter joined for the production by the end of 2018.
There is a full length video to support the music. It is not a ‘contemplative’ work in any way, it rather aims at creating a story in parallel with the music. It should add a different and hopefully interesting dimension to the experience. There are also close to 2 hours of demo work, some quite advanced, some quite different, that Unquiet Music Ltd intends to release gradually, including bonuses for fans.
This is an Unquiet Music Ltd release
Recorded at various locations between 2017 and 2020.
The drums were recorded at Khliff’s place, Ollainville (10 September 2018)
The strings were recorded at NoJoke Studio, Paris by Dominique Sablier (19 September 2019)
Musicians:
Khliff Miziallaoua: Percussion (The father), Acoustic Guitars (The father), Electric Guitar (The son), Bass Voice (Amen)
Frédéric L’Epée: Gibson Les Paul Custom & Parker Fly Guitars Guitars (The father’s quartet) Cédric Theys: Touch Guitars® AU8 (The father, The son)
Samira Brahmia: Voice (The son, The holy spirit, Amen)
Trey Gunn: Warr Guitars® (The father, The son, The holy spirit)
Markus Reuter: Touch Guitars® AU8 (The holy spirit)
Karim Ziad: Acoustic Drums (The son)
Gauthier Dymon: Voice (The son, Amen)
Elea Barta: Soprano Voice (Amen)
Raphaël Terreau: Tenor Voice (Amen)
Brice Modard: Bass Voice (Amen)
Alyssa Ait Hammou: Violin (The father)
Caroline Berry: Viola (The father)
Christophe Jeannin: Cello (The father)
Lukas Carillo: Double Bass (The father)
Groove design on "The son" by Karim Ziad
Lullaby improvisation on "The holy spirit" by Markus Reuter
Solo improvisation on "The holy spirit" by Trey Gunn
“The father”, “The holy spirit, “Amen” mixed by Markus Reuter
“The son” mixed by Benjamin Schäfer
Produced by Markus Reuter for Unquiet Music Ltd
Mastered by Lee Fletcher
Cover painting by Gérard Rossi
Graphic design by Bernhard Wöstheinrich
Text review by Dann Chinn
“I’m glad that I live in a world where music and sound art like this are a reality. So much detail, a lifetime of creativity incorporated into an insane long-form opus. This is the musical place where ideas and idealism meet. You all should treat it with respect” - Markus Reuter
“A crazy and extraterrestrial music! Check it out!” - Frédéric L’Epée
“For folks who are into stretching their ears beyond where they have ever gone before, you really need to check out this recording from Unquiet Music Ltd. It is strikingly strange, imaginative and superbly executed. Electronica meets Messiaen meets...Gentle Giant? Magma? Stockhausen? Borge? Lynch? Cortazar? Everything in this work sounds like it could have come from another planet. This is an extra-terrestrial composition/work.” - Trey Gunn
To purchase:
Bandcamp: https://unquietmusicltd.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-name-of-a-prayer-for-our-times
For more information:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnquietMusicLtd
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ayySw5v5jY1zL18mGolZw
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here