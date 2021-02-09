LIFT Committee awards $520,000 in funding for February

The Innovation Technology Loan Fund (LIFT) Committee awarded $520,000 to two North Dakota businesses in February. Funds for this month were acquired from returned funds awarded earlier in 2020. Eligible businesses for the current round of awards consisted of applicants that applied during the August 2020 submission round. The LIFT Committee did not open a new round to receive applications. “The current biennium was a success with more than $14.5 million being awarded to 20 North Dakota businesses,” North Dakota Department of Commerce Director of Economic Development and Finance Josh Teigen said. “The LIFT Committee is looking forward to seeing these awards come to fruition across the state.” February LIFT recipients: Golden Path Solutions is a workforce development start-up awarded $180,000 to connect high school or higher education students with employers to build the workforce of the future with the right talent, skills and education. Omnibyte Technology was awarded $340,000 to grow its mobile applications and technical service offerings for field service organizations.