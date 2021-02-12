Pathways lands #2 spot on Consulting Magazine’s Best Small Firms to Work For
The Pathways team moved up 12 spots from last year to land the #2 spot in Consulting Magazine's Best Small Firms to Work For rankings.
A big part of our success lies in our commitment to our culture and how we invest in employee training.”ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, Pathways Consulting Group, a ServiceNow Elite partner, was named to Consulting Magazine’s Best Small Firms to Work For list, moving up 12 spots from their 2019 placement to land the #2 ranking.
— Jeff Giovinazzo
“We have two core values, ‘Be collaborative’ and ‘be exceptional,’” said Mary Manzo, President and COO at Pathways. “This means we expect our team to work together, and that every single team member helps drive our success, regardless of their job title or seniority. We’re fortunate that our team has banded together to achieve our goals of not only growing Pathways, but keeping it an energetic, fun place to work.”
Since 2009, Consulting Magazine has sought to recognize the profession’s Best Firms to Work For, showcasing the tireless effort firms put into keeping their employees happy, engaged, and professionally fulfilled. The firms are judged on several different categories, including employee compensation, career development, work/life balance, leadership and company culture.
“We’ve been growing for the last few years, and what we’ve found is that no matter if we have 15 people or 150, we always want our workplace atmosphere to be intimate and open,” said Tom Krivak, Pathways’ Client Training and Communication Manager. “Although the physical actions of work are a little bit different this year, our team is always pulling for one another…we strive for a perfect blend of both work and good interpersonal interactions, and that’s still true today.”
“We're going to continue to grow, but we're making sure that we're keeping our workplace as enjoyable as work can be,” added CEO Jeff Giovinazzo. “Too many companies become more bureaucratic and bogged down in red tape as they expand. A big part of our success lies in our commitment to our culture and how we invest in employee training.”
“It's an honor for us to accept this award,” continued Giovinazzo, “and it'll be an honor to take this back with us where it belongs: With our team.”
To learn more about Pathways, visit https://www.pathwayscg.com/
To read more about Pathways’ placement (via Consulting Magazine) click here or visit https://www.consultingmag.com/2020/11/13/the-2020-best-small-firms-to-work-for-pathways-consulting-group/
Tom Krivak
Pathways Consulting Group
+1 740-621-5550
tkrivak@pathwayscg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn