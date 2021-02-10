‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 4 The Clearing
'I cupped that sedimentary brew into the palm and took a long draught, choking on…'”COSTA RICA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release Chapter 4 The Clearing from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud and video content on YouTube.
As the BINGE story proceeds, C.W. awakens in a new world he dubs, The Clearing. A man with no memory of his identity, how he arrived in the place, or the place itself, Männe begins the forensic work of solving his own mysterious death. “In this way, C.W. is like the Jason Bourne of the Amazon, working to recover his identity and life story,” Robinson observed.
The novel is psycho-biography that communicates through the heavy use of symbols. The Clearing is a landscape that likely represents ‘Männe’s comprehensively erased self’; emptied in a process of his being reformatted to a higher calling. All that is left of his former life is a collection of disjointed fragments. As he assembles the clues, all evidence in The Clearing, points to an Ayahuasca ceremony gone terribly wrong.
Robinson continues, “For the uninitiated, Ayahuasca is a 1,000 year old plant medicine, which is made up of the bark of Amazonian Banisteriopsis vines and the leaves of a psychotropic plant highly concentrated with DMT. Clinically speaking, it’s a hallucinogen. This medicine has been used by indigenous shamans for centuries, and has recently begun delivering first world practitioners to profound spiritual communication and healing.”
Mahne clarifies, “I would only clarify David’s comment in this way: there is a profound difference between having a simple hallucination and having a spiritual vision. In a hallucination, the mind is fooled into seeing things that are not there; it’s entertainment. Ayahuasca actually allows us to see things that are real, but are not perceptible under normal states of consciousness; it’s therapeutic. Hallucinogens change perception temporarily; Ayahuasca visions heal permanently.”
