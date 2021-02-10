Professional Poker Champ Micah Raskin Explains Why Giving Back To The Elderly Matters
Micah Raskin, Poker Champion, Explains The Importance Of Giving Back To The Elderly CommunityNASSAU COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES , February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for his brilliance at the poker table, rock star presences when fronting his band on stage, and his constant efforts to give back to Queens and Nassau Counties, Micah Raskin isn't just a success when it comes to competitive ventures – he's also known as a champion of giving back to his community. Among his many pursuits, Micah Raskin lends a helping hand to his community in Queens and Nassau Counties as often as he can.
Among his many philanthropic efforts, Raskin makes a point to help those abroad as well as those in his own backyard. Micah Raskin recently funded a hospital for the elderly in Israel, providing geriatric care for countless Israeli citizens in their golden years.
Remembering Where You Came From Matters To Micah Raskin
According to Micah Raskin, it's key to give back to your community – and that doesn't just mean the people geographically close to you. Raskin also believes in giving back to a larger community, namely, people in Israel with whom he shares roots.
In Jewish tradition, taking care of parents and other elder members of the community isn't just the right thing to do – it's a necessary part of a healthy community. When Micah Raskin saw a need in the Israeli health care system for increased access to healthcare for the elderly, he chose to step in and make a contribution to ensure that those in his Jewish community could get the care they need as they age.
Treat Others As You Want To Be Treated
In addition to prioritizing the care of elders in his religious community, Raskin also believes in the simple, age-old rule of treating others as you want to be treated. In his philanthropic pursuits, Micah Raskin looks for groups and people who have been marginalized and works to do his part to give them the care they need to thrive.
Giving Back: A Lifelong Commitment
While providing for elderly people in Israel is a large part of Micah Raskin's commitment to philanthropy, his desire to help others doesn't stop there. Raskin also hosts a BBQ and swim party every year at his home to benefit people with autism.
Raskin has also been working hard to do his part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Early on in the pandemic, Micah provided a soup kitchen and homeless shelter in Hempstead, NY with 5000 medical-grade masks and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer when PPE supplies were scarce and hard to come by to keep both clients and staff safe as they work together.
Micah Raskin, Poker Champion, Explains The Importance Of Giving Back To The Elderly Community
Known for his brilliance at the poker table, rock star presences when fronting his band on stage, and his constant efforts to give back to Queens and Nassau Counties, Micah Raskin isn't just a success when it comes to competitive ventures – he's also known as a champion of giving back to his community. Among his many pursuits, Micah Raskin lends a helping hand to his community in Queens and Nassau Counties as often as he can.
Among his many philanthropic efforts, Raskin makes a point to help those abroad as well as those in his own backyard. Micah Raskin recently funded a hospital for the elderly in Israel, providing geriatric care for countless Israeli citizens in their golden years.
Remembering Where You Came From Matters To Micah Raskin
According to Micah Raskin, it's key to give back to your community – and that doesn't just mean the people geographically close to you. Raskin also believes in giving back to a larger community, namely, people in Israel with whom he shares roots.
In Jewish tradition, taking care of parents and other elder members of the community isn't just the right thing to do – it's a necessary part of a healthy community. When Micah Raskin saw a need in the Israeli health care system for increased access to healthcare for the elderly, he chose to step in and make a contribution to ensure that those in his Jewish community could get the care they need as they age.
Treat Others As You Want To Be Treated
In addition to prioritizing the care of elders in his religious community, Raskin also believes in the simple, age-old rule of treating others as you want to be treated. In his philanthropic pursuits, Micah Raskin looks for groups and people who have been marginalized and works to do his part to give them the care they need to thrive.
Giving Back: A Lifelong Commitment
While providing for elderly people in Israel is a large part of Micah Raskin's commitment to philanthropy, his desire to help others doesn't stop there. Raskin also hosts a BBQ and swim party every year at his home to benefit people with autism.
Raskin has also been working hard to do his part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Early on in the pandemic, Micah provided a soup kitchen and homeless shelter in Hempstead, NY with 5000 masks and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to keep both clients and staff safe as they worked together when PPE supplies were scarce and hard to come by.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here