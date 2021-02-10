Sheridan Avenue/17th Street concrete rehabilitation project to resume next week in Cody

Depending on favorable weather, the $4.93 million concrete rehabilitation project on Sheridan Avenue/17th Street is scheduled to restart after President's Day weekend in Cody.

"This will be entirely dependent on favorable weather. If the weather is not favorable, the start date will be delayed," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

Work operations by prime contractor S&S Builders, LLC, will consist of concrete slab replacement, curb and gutter, double gutter, sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades between Stampede Avenue and Draw Street on the west half of 17th Street.

"The west side of the intersection of Central Avenue and 17th Street will be closed on Feb. 16," Frost said. "The west side of the Stampede Avenue/17th Street intersection will be narrowed to one driving lane in each direction."

Frost said traffic will be carried in one lane each direction on the east side of 17th Street while work is being completed on the other half of 17th Street.

The speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph through the work zone, and left turns will not be allowed through the work zone.

Expected working hours will be 7 a.m. to dark, Monday through Saturday.

Remaining work on this two-year project includes concrete replacement from Alger Avenue to Stampede Avenue, concrete grinding and texturing from East Sheridan Avenue to Stampede Avenue, sealing of concrete joints from 14th Street to Stampede Avenue, and other minor cleanup.

"The street grinding and texturing and sealing of concrete joints is not scheduled until later in March or April," Frost said.

Other remaining in 2021 includes:

Placing sod at Good to Go, Holiday Inn and Antler Inn this spring;

Paving at Comfort Inn, parking areas, and side streets as needed this spring;

And landscaping and sprinkler repairs will be completed at Walgreens, Wendy's, Holiday Inn, Pinnacle Bank and other areas as needed when the ground thaws this spring.

A representative of S&S Builders, LLC, will be meeting with businesses in the affected areas to discuss 2021 improvements and the proposed schedules prior to starting work. By contract, the Contractor must maintain access into all businesses during work improvements.

Weekly outdoor public meetings are scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. every Tuesday beginning Tuesday, March 2, at the northwest corner of 17th and Central Avenue. Businesses and citizens are invited to all weekly meetings.

The Sheridan Avenue project (#CodyImprovements) includes removing and replacing existing damaged concrete slabs, resealing existing concrete joints, grinding and texturing existing roadway, upgrading Americans with Disabilities requirements at every street corner between 10th Street and Stampede Avenue, replacing broken curb and gutter and sidewalk, and upgrading wiring at traffic signals.

The project begins at US14/16/20 milepost 51.78 at the intersection of 10th Street and Sheridan Avenue in front of the Park County Courthouse, and it proceeds 1.20 miles on US14/16/20 to the 17th Street/Stampede Avenue intersection on Greybull Hill.

Phase 3 of the project, by contract, proceeds from 14th Street up Greybull Hill to the end of the project and must be completed through concrete grinding and texturing prior to June 15, 2021. By contract, the project will be shut down from June 16, 2021, through Aug. 23, 2021.

Phase 4 of the project, by contract, requires all remaining work to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2021.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.