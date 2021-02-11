Toggl Hire Releases Recruitment Industry Trend Report for 2021

An industry leader in helping employers find the best candidates to hire has released a breakthrough report.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent news release by The White House, employment hiring is one of the most important issues the United States is dealing with. That’s why representatives with Toggl Hire say they are proud to release its report on recruitment industry trends for 2021.

“The insights revealed are vital to the success of organizations large and small in 2021,” said Alari Aho, CEO, and co-founder of Toggl Hire. “We reveal 21 hiring insights for 2021.”

A few of those insights include:

• 64% of hiring experts agree skills testing will become vital for fast candidate screening in 2021

• The top three priorities for hiring managers in 2021 are: Speeding up the hiring process; Improving candidate experience, and reducing bias in hiring.

• 40% of hiring managers invested in a candidate screening tool to help them with a high volume of applicants.

As for challenges ahead for 2021:

• 39% of hiring managers say their biggest pain points of 2020 were filtering a high volume of under-qualified candidates and inefficient candidate screening process.

• 2 in 5 also predict sifting through high volumes of under-qualified candidates will continue to be their biggest pain point in 2021.

But thanks to the recent launch of a next-generation skills test developed by Toggl Hire, employers can now slash their candidate screening time by over 80% and hire the best available candidates effortlessly.

“Our smart skills tests can help you screen thousands of candidates instantly, guarantee quality candidates, and hire with ease and confidence,” Aho said.

Aho explained that its next-generation skills test sorts candidates by test score.

“You can watch the best rise to the top, instantly,” Aho said, before adding, “Anyone can embellish a resume. But skills test results speak for themselves.”

The skills test, according to Aho, is designed for subject experts and non-experts alike and noted that there is no need for external recruiters.

“It literally couldn’t be simpler,” Aho stressed. “Create a 20min skills test for over 70 job openings in just 1 click, ranging from development or customer service, to sales or marketing. Share your skills test on job boards and social media. No two candidates will get the same test, but they’re all the same difficulty.”

The best part? Toggl Hires skills tests have been reported to slash candidate screening time by over 80%. Plus, candidates love the gamified job application process, offering a nice candidate experience boost for employers. :

As to how customers rate Toggl’s skills test, Dunja, vice president of marketing at Sked Social, highly recommends it.

“In just a day, we had over 75 candidates, and three of those were already automatically marked as ‘potential hires’ by Toggl Hire. It’s a great feeling knowing I didn’t have to go through 70+ resumes to find the best candidates.”

For more information, please visit https://www.toggl.com/hire/about and https://www.toggl.com/blog/hire.

###

About Toggl Hire

Toggl Hire paves the way for employers to attract, evaluate, and shortlist candidates in record time with its next-generation skills tests.