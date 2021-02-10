RIDE Announces Additional Pre-Kindergarten Funding for 2021-2022

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE), announced new federal funding to expand RI Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) in the 2021-2022 school year. The RI Pre-K program currently provides free, high-quality education to 1,848 four year old children in 16 Rhode Island communities.

“Pre-K is an incredibly powerful tool for student success and Rhode Island continues to be a national leader in early learning and high-quality early childhood education,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “The pandemic has set back our children’s learning and development, especially our youngest learners who are at a fragile developmental stage. We are grateful to our Federal Delegation for advocating for funding to support children during this difficult time and to Governor Raimondo for awarding these funds to RIDE to expand a program proven to increase equity in our education system.”

This expansion is made possible by funds awarded by the Administration of Children and Families' Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) and the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER).

“I worked with my colleagues to secure this federal funding to ensure students and educators across the state have what they need to continue learning and progressing as we work towards crushing the pandemic and coming back stronger,” said Senator Jack Reed.

“Early learning can make all the difference for closing opportunity gaps and setting children up for success in school and beyond,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. “Hundreds of Rhode Island kids will be able to attend free, high-quality Pre-K because of this federal investment.”

Leveraging $4.5 million in federal funding over two years, the state will be able to expand its 2021-2022 RI Pre-K program by at least 10 new classrooms and 200 seats, growing from 100 to at least 110 classrooms and expanding to new communities. The funding includes $2.5M in GEER funds and $2M in PDG B-5 funds, which will cover the amount needed to ensure new classrooms meet all RI Pre-K quality standards.

“Funding early childhood education is one of the greatest investments we can make in the long-term success of our youngest students,” said Congressman Jim Langevin. “Children across the state have had their learning severely disrupted this year due to COVID-19. I commend Governor Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Education for prioritizing the expansion of Pre-K, and I look forward to continuing to create more pathways to success for our children across the state.”

“Expanding access to high-quality, Pre-K education is one of the most effective tools we have for making sure Rhode Island’s young people succeed in the classroom and beyond,” said Congressman David Cicilline. “I’m pleased that we are bringing back this critical new funding to give more families a leg up and move Rhode Island one step closer towards universal access to Pre-K education.”

Providing access to voluntary, free, high-quality pre-kindergarten programs is a strategy proven to help close the opportunity gaps that can arise, as early as at birth, and to provide increased educational opportunities for all students. Research shows that attending high-quality early childhood education programs helps children develop important social and cognitive skills and knowledge that prepares them to succeed in school.

"Expanding RI Pre-K is critical to ensuring educational equity for our youngest learners,” said Courtney Hawkins, Director of the Department of Human Services. “Importantly, the RI Pre-K program is provided through our mixed delivery system - including Local Education Agencies, Head Start programs, and Community Based Organizations - and strengthens the entire birth through age five system. We must continue to invest in high quality opportunities for all young children and ensure the resilience of our early education sector."

"Rhode Island benefits from having one of the highest-quality Pre-K programs in the nation, yet we are 35th in Pre-K access. It is very exciting to see additional investment in this critical program, because we know that a child's educational trajectory can be changed by access to high-quality early learning experiences,” said Elizabeth Burke Bryant, Executive Director of Rhode Island KIDS COUNT. “Now more than ever, we need to support our children and ensure they are on track educationally as they grow up during unprecedented times."

In 2019, Rhode Island was once again rated as one of the four top states in the nation for high-quality Pre-K by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) State of Preschools. Later this month, RIDE will launch a Request for Proposals (RFP) process for providers to apply to be one of the new Pre-K classrooms. A full list of existing providers can be found on RIDE’s website here.