Comedian Lori Hamilton’s film Project Spudway has been selected for the 2021 season of The Best Shorts Competition
Join the Potato Family as they learn lessons of acceptance
I'm so proud that the message of acceptance brought forward by Project Spudway is resonating with people!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton is adept at using comedy to share life lessons. Her film Project Spudway is a continuation of her short film project, Potato Family, with illustrator and animator Montana Hall. It features lessons from Project Runway told through the eyes of animated potatoes. You’ll see the first episode featuring fashion guru Christian Siriano’s explanation of why we should design for all body types, not just the skinny French fry. Yams and hashbrowns add colour and flavour to the spud-tactic design show, complete with outtakes! TheLoriHamilton.com
— Lori Hamilton
Hamilton’s inciteful and comedic film about corporate life, Corporate Knobs, has also been selected for The Best Shorts Competition as well. The Corporate Knobs is a comedy variety show that gives you the TRUTH about work life. From How to Be a Bad Manager, Guess the HR Outcome, Real World Job Descriptions and Cat Co-Workers, you’ll see the hilarious and very real world of life in Corporate America. TheLoriHamilton.com & landalor.com
Hamilton enjoys bringing a smile to people’s faces and is happy to participate in the competition, “It’s exciting to see people enjoying my shows.”
Both films were also featured in the 2021 season of Online@theSpaceUK in January.
***Press Reviews***
“Hamilton’s performance as Prenderghast is excellent and her characterisation of other roles is very funny.”
-North West End UK
“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”
- Atlanta Press
“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”
- Go Go Magazine, Denver
About Lori…
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and
Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and
Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went
on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created
and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play
Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 43 awards for creative and writing excellence,
including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her
constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com .
About the competition…
The Best Shorts Competition is a unique international awards competition that began in 2011. The competition attracts films from major production companies as well as independent film makers. It awards shows with, Best of Show honors, Awards of Excellence, Award of Merit, and Award of Recognition. Award winners will then be promoted to over 40,000 various industry contacts.
The Potato Family, Part 1. A young potato with fashion dreams!