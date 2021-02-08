Judge tells L.A. District Attorney Gascón he can't limit three-strikes charges

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s refusal to charge three-strikes cases violates California law and the rights of prosecutors in his office, a judge ruled Monday in a case with implications for policies in San Francisco.
Feb 8, 2021
