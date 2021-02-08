Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,355 in the last 365 days.

Judge tells L.A. District Attorney Gascón he can't limit three-strikes charges

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s refusal to charge three-strikes cases violates California law and the rights of prosecutors in his office, a judge ruled Monday in a case with implications for policies in San Francisco.

Feb 8, 2021

You just read:

Judge tells L.A. District Attorney Gascón he can't limit three-strikes charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.