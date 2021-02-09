The Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) concludes a justice may not allow a law firm attorney to work for the justice because the attorney’s services are a prohibited gift from the law firm under the Code of Judicial Ethics and could appear to lend judicial prestige to advance the law firm’s reputation.
You just read:
Committee Issues Advice on Accepting Attorney Services from Law Firms
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.