Richard G. French joins the Entrex Oil and Gas Market Team
Entrex Oil and Gas Market
Entrex is pleased to announce that Richard G. French has joined The Entrex Oil and Gas Market leading business development initiatives.
Universal Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:UNSS)
As we get some of the compliance mechanics of our company behind us Watkins has been tasked to focus on the people, strategy, execution and cash to scale.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex (OTC: UNSS) (https://Entrex.Market) is pleased to announce that Richard G. French has joined The Entrex Oil and Gas Market (https://oilandgas.entrex.market/) to lead business development initiatives.
— Paul D. Landrew
“We are fortunate to have Rich join the enterprise from his role scaling global brands” said Stephen H. Watkins. “Creativity is key as we forge new ways for entrepreneurial companies to access capital. I believe Rich can find, create and execute new business opportunities while managing and executing on existing tasks at hand”.
Rich French comments “Entrex has developed and maintains regulatory compliant markets which need to scale on both the origination and placement side of the market. As we’ve seen in recent market volatility investors have new attitude about the incumbent capital market machine. We need to build unique solutions, with national and global partners, which serve both our companies and investors. Together we’ll continue Entrex’s role leading capital access for the masses of entrepreneurial businesses.”
“If there is ever a time the United States needs to support capital access for the employment sector of the economy – this is it. Rich’s creativity brings a unique perspective which should allow us to build and lead the capital access challenges of our entrepreneurial companies. Let’s help the companies - and help investors access the growth sector of our economy which has been devastated by this pandemic” said Tom Harblin, partner in the Entrex Oil and Gas Market.
Paul D. Landrew, Chairman of UNSS said; “As we get some of the compliance mechanics of our company behind us Watkins has been tasked to focus on the people, strategy, execution and cash to scale Entrex and the various markets into the dominant leadership position. Having Rich join the team brings the leader we need into the business development role”.
About Entrex:
Entrex (OTC: UNSS) was founded in 2001 as a “capital market system for entrepreneurial companies”. Today Entrex creates regulatory compliant niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents to originate, structure, place, trade, settle and service securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry sector leaders and regulated market constituents the Entrex platforms allows investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities whether geographic (www.EntrexFloridaMarket.com), sector or commodity (www.EntrexCarbonMarket.com) focused. www.Entrex.Market
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release includes statements of the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company’s business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These also include statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the announced transaction between the Company and Entrex. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include the Joint Venture’s ability to successfully pursue its business plan, the possibility that the Company’s equity interest in the Joint Venture may be diluted as a result of capital raises by the Joint Venture, the possibility that Entrex may have the right to repurchase the previously contributed assets for nominal consideration, the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize new technologies, the Company’s history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations into blockchain technologies, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption “Risk Factors.” When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.
For further information:
Stephen H. Watkins
Entrex Oil and Gas Market
(561) 465-7580
info@Entrex.net
Paul D. Landrew
Universal Solar Technology Inc. (OTC:UNSS)
(832) 229-7046
paul.landrew@universalsolartechnology.com
Stephen Watkins
Entrex Holding Company
+1 954-856-6659
