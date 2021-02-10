Global eDiscovery Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 24.12 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global eDiscovery Market in 2019 was approximately USD 12.61 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 24.12 Billion by 2026. Top market players are IBM, Logikcull, Ipro, Micro Focus, Thomson Reuters, ZyLAB, Microsoft, CloudNine, Veritas, AccessData and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “eDiscovery Market By Component (Software, Hardware), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Enterprise Size (SME, Large Enterprise) and By Vertical( BFSI, Retail Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Energy & Utility, Government, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global eDiscovery Market was estimated at USD 12.61 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 24.12 Billion by 2026. The global eDiscovery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%% from 2019 to 2026”.

The electronic discovery or eDiscovery is a process where electronic data is pursued, traced, acquired, and reviewed with an intention of evidence legal case or lawsuit. The eDiscovery software permits legal professionals to eDiscovery process to produce electronic documents for the lawsuit purpose. The eDiscovery is also used in assisting clients and their legal department informing legal arguments and defenses with the use of electronic documents and data.

Request Your Free Sample Report of eDiscovery Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ediscovery-market-by-component-software-hardware-by-deployment-1159

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the eDiscovery Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the eDiscovery Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the eDiscovery Market?

4) What will be the future market of the eDiscovery Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/ediscovery-market-by-component-software-hardware-by-deployment-1159



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The cost of legal proceedings is considerably higher. Major institutions are aiming for controlling and reducing the operational budget for the legal counsel. Additionally, the number of litigations is also rising. The rising legal activities are expected to drive the demand for eDiscovery software across the globe.

Top Market Players

Catalyst

ZyLAB

AccessData

CloudNine

Advanced Discovery

Conduent

Deloitte

Commvault

Driven

FRONTEO

Epiq

IBM

FTI

KLDiscovery

Ipro

Logikcull

Micro Focus

Lighthouse

Nuix

Microsoft

Relativity

Veritas

OpenText

Ricoh and Thomson Reuters

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ediscovery-market-by-component-software-hardware-by-deployment-1159

Moreover, the adherence to the laws and regulatory policies is further expected to drive the market growth. The rising role of data analytics and predictive coding in the legal industry is anticipated to provide market growth opportunities for eDiscovery in the near future.

The proliferation of IoT devices has created concerns for security. The number of cyberattacks is gaining momentum with the price of stolen data skyrocketing. These growing concerns about cybersecurity have fuelled the requirement of the legal system supported by strong electronic documents and constructive legal arguments and defenses. This in turn has fuelled the demand for the eDiscovery market owing to its advantageous support.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/ediscovery-market-by-component-software-hardware-by-deployment-1159

Among the component, the software is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment is expected to exhibit the highest growth among the deployment type. The cloud-based eDiscovery platform is experiencing a spike in demand. The primary benefits provided by the cloud-based platform include higher storage, flexibility, compliance, and portability. The demand can be for cloud-based systems can be primarily observed in SMEs.

The rising focus on reducing the operational cost of legal departments has been the primary catalyst for the growth of the eDiscovery market. The eDiscovery platform is expected to play a key role in controlling the rise in legal operational expenses in wake of the rising litigations.

Additionally, the proliferation of IoT enabled devices and the necessity for adherence to regulatory policies and laws are expected to further boost the market growth in the foreseeable future. However, the hesitation towards data sharing and security is expected to have an impact on the expected market growth rate.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/ediscovery-market-by-component-software-hardware-by-deployment-1159

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The eDiscovery market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the eDiscovery industry by practically splitting the market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, vertical, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The eDiscovery market is segmented based on component, deployment, enterprise size, vertical, and region. On the basis of components, the market is classified into hardware and software. On the basis of deployment segmentation, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. In terms of vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, retail sector, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, government, energy and utility, others.

The North America region is expected to dominate the mobile phone insurance market share over the studied timeline. The European region is also expected to contribute heavily to the global market revenue. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are expected to contribute heavily to the market growth in the foreseeable future. The rising number of SME’s and increased adoption of digital technologies are propelling the market growth in the region.

Browse the full “eDiscovery Market By Component (Software, Hardware), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Enterprise Size (SME, Large Enterprise) and By Vertical( BFSI, Retail Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Energy & Utility, Government, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ediscovery-market-by-component-software-hardware-by-deployment-1159

This report segments the global eDiscovery market as follows:-

Global eDiscovery Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Hardware

Software

Global eDiscovery Market: By Deployment Segmentation Analysis

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global eDiscovery Market: By Enterprise Size Segmentation Analysis

SME’s

Large Enterprises

Global eDiscovery Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

BFSI

Retail Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT And Telecommunication

Government

Energy and Utility

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

Wide-ranging interviews with chief executives of the major companies operating in the global eDiscovery market, the primary research analysis concludes that the global eDiscovery market to witness exponential growth of nearly 9.7% over the forecast period.

In the year 2019, the market was valued at approximately USD 12.61 Billion, 2019 and is expected to be valued at over USD 24.12 Billion by 2026.

On the basis of the deployment segment, the on-premise segment is expected to hold maximum share in the market. The cloud-based deployment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the global eDiscovery market during the forecast period.

The large enterprises are expected to contribute heavily to the market growth whereas the demand from the BFSI is expected to grow at a significant rate.

The North America region is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for eDiscovery over the forecast period. The Europe market is also expected to contribute heavily to the global eDiscovery market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast timeline.

Related Reports:

Virtual Workspaces Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/virtual-workspaces-software-market-by-deployment-mode-on

Cloud Migration Office Tools Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cloud-migration-office-tools-market-by-application-mailbox

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-wireless-ecosystem-market-by-components-chipsets-small

5G Applications and Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-applications-and-services-market-by-communication-type-95

ATSC 3.0 Devices Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/atsc-30-devices-market-by-application-residential-and-120

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com