Eye Supplements Market 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Value, Analysis, Market Dynamics, Forecast Report till 2026

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Eye Supplements market size is projected to reach remarkable value by 2026. The increasing need for maintaining healthy 6/6 eyesight has propelled the demand for eye supplements in the market. Rising awareness about eye diseases is a major factor boosting the global eye supplements market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study.

The World Health Organization reported an estimate of 188.5 million people to suffer from severe vision impairment in terms of distant vision in the year 2018. In 2014, the National Eye Institute stated an estimate of 2.7 million Americans suffered from glaucoma that is expected to reach 4.3 million by the end of 2030. In the same year, the National Eye Institute also estimated that an approximate of 2.1 million of the American population suffered from advanced age-related muscular degeneration (AMD). This is further anticipated to increase and reach 3.7 million Americans by the end of 2030.





Rising Awareness about Eye Infections and their Preventive Measures to Drive Growth



Increasing awareness about eye diseases and preventive eye care measures for avoiding such problems is a major booster for the global eye supplements market. Major causes of eye problems include exposure to harmful agents and pollutants, long working hours in front of computer screens, increase in eye stress. All such problems propel the demand for eye supplements in the market and this is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of eye diseases, such as cataract, AMD, dry eye, low vision, macular degeneration, and others, especially among the geriatric population is a major factor driving the market for eye supplements worldwide.

However, the presence of alternative eye treatment procedures may restrict the growth of eye supplements in the market. This, cou0pled with, the problem of product recalls may also hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.





INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

In April 2019, Algatechnologies, Ltd. announced the launch of AstaPure-EyeQ, a natural cold water soluble astaxanthin powder to protect the eye from radiations and oxidative stress.

In May 2016, OmniActive Health Technologies received European patent for Lutemax 2020, covering the process of preparation and composition of Lutemax 2020.

In October 2015, DSM and Kemin Industries, Inc. announced the launch of FloraGLO Lutein and OPTISHARP Zeaxanthin, with the aim to diversify their product portfolio.

In May 2015, Douglas Laboratories launched Ultra Preventive Vision, Macu-Support, and Eye Moisture Support in order to support healthy eye functioning.





Increasing Number of Eye Care Centres to Help Market Witness Fastest Growth in Asia Pacific

It is likely to remain dominant in the coming years as well. Besides this, the global eye supplements market is anticipated to witness growth at a faster rate in Asia Pacific due to the rising awareness about eye problems and improved affordability and accessibility for eye care products. This, coupled with the increasing number of eye care centers and ophthalmologists in the emerging economies such as China and India, is anticipated to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the eye supplements market in Asia Pacific during the forecast duration.





Several companies present in the global market for Eye Supplements are striving to compete with their rivals by either engaging in mergers & acquisitions, or by conducting novel clinical research studies.

Global Eye Supplements Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Antioxidants

Fatty Acids

Anti-inflammatory Supplements

Neuro-protective supplements

Others

By Form

Liquid

Gels

Capsule

Tablet

By Application

Eye Health

Muscular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Cataract

Glaucoma

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





