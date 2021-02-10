Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Size Worth USD 28.30 Billion by 2027 | Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery is One of the Significant Factors Influencing the Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key participants in Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Marke include Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is projected to be worth USD 28.30 Billion by 2027growing at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery. Minimally invasive surgery comprises a faster recovery time, shorter stay span at the hospital, and a decreased chance of post-surgery infections. Also, surging demand for keyhole surgery is a significant factor in driving the laparoscopy devices market growth attributed to its benefits comprising shorter stay at the hospital, quicker recovery time, reduced pain & bleeding post-surgery, and less scarring.



Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/298

Technological advancements in the laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market are crucial in fueling market demand. For instance, single-port laparoscopy, recent technology in laparoscopic surgery, as compared to multiport technology, offers various benefits such as excellent cosmesis, a plausible reduction in morbidity associated with visceral and vascular injury occurring at the time of trocar placement, and reduced risk of wound infection after the operation.

Top Companies Profiled in Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report are:

Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, Hoya Corporation entered into a contract agreement with Hitachi, Ltd. about EUS (Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems) to strengthen technical cooperation. Hitachi would carry on to supply diagnostic ultrasound systems and sensors implemented in EUS.

Demand for disposable endoscopes is garnering substantial traction in the market owing to the risk of contamination to the patients.

Laparoscopy has witnessed significant demand in bariatric surgery due to its advantage in reducing complications associated with injuries and enhance patient recovery.

Players in the market engaging in a strategic alliance to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2019, Cook Medical entered into a collaborative partnership with Ambu A/S to cater to the concerns arising out of infection caused by endoscopy surgeries.

Europe held the second-largest laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market share in 2019 due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and surging demand for laparoscopy and endoscopy devices in the developed economies in the region.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/298

Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-users, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Laparoscopy Device Endoscopy Device

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gastrointestinal Surgery Cardiac Surgery Gynecology Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Urologic Surgery Neurological Surgery Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laparoscopy-and-endoscopy-devices-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form (Semi-Solid, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products, and Liquid Formulations), By Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Nasal, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Burn Center), and By Regions

Medical Smart Textiles Market By Technology (Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology), By Application (Surgery, Bio-Monitoring, Therapy, and Wellness), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Academic and Research Center), and By Region

Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region

Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery, By Database, By Registry Type, By Function, By Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End-use (Government & Third-Party Administrators, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Ambulatory EHR Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Practice Size (Solo Practices, Large Practices, Small-medium-sized Practices), By Application, By End-use (Independent Centers, Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs