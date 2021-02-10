Global Digital Health Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Recent Trends, Forecast Report 2020-2026

Top Players Covered in the Digital Health Market Research Report are LifeWatch, Nike Inc., Change Healthcare, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, 3M, Siemens AG, Cognizant, Athenahealth, Inc., Infor, Cerner Corporation, Medtronic, AgaMatrix, Inc., Next IT Corp, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Inc., Qualcomm Life, Dimensional Insight, Inc., Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital health market size is projected to witness notable growth in the coming years on account of the rising –patient pool and advancement in medical infrastructure and facilities worldwide. Digital health is the combination of healthcare procedures with information systems for an enhanced recovery experience for the patient. Digital health utilizes advanced technology and connectivity, and converging information such as patient history, among others to ensure a quality treatment service to its customers.

Industry Developments of the Digital Health Market include:

March 2019 – A data analysis company namely TriNetX, working on clinical trials raised about USD 40 million to expand the operations of this company across the Asia Pacific.

October 2018 – Indie Health and Hifinite announced the signing of a collaborative agreement for the launch of a telehealth monitoring platform called Hicare 3.0 at the Connected Healthcare Conference.





The Report Emphasizes on the following factors:

Competitive landscape, list of players operating in it and the key strategies adopted to gain momentum in the market

List of factors boosting and repelling, creating opportunities for and challenging the market

Major industrial developments, key industry insights, and current trends prevalent in the market

Detailed segmentation of the market, names, and figures of leading figures with attributed factors

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Wearable Technology Segment Emerged Dominant owing to its Rapid Adoption Rate

With respect to segmentation by technology, the wearable technology segment is holding the dominant share on account of the increasing adoption of wearable devices owing to high patient preference and features that offer information by one-touch technology.

North America will Dominant Market on Account of Presence of Key Players

Geographically, North America earned the largest digital health market share on account of the increasing inclination towards self-care and the rising adoption of the latest medical technologies. This, coupled w2ith the presence of major players in the United States and Canada and government-supported reimbursement policies will help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of increasing the geriatric population, need for better treatment facilities, improving healthcare infrastructure, and adoption of the latest technology in terms of digital health assistance.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of players operating in this market. They are as follows:

LifeWatch, Nike Inc.

Change Healthcare

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft

3M

Siemens AG

Cognizant

Athenahealth, Inc.

Infor

Cerner Corporation

Medtronic

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Next IT Corp

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

IBM Corporation, Inc.

Qualcomm Life

Dimensional Insight, Inc.

Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG





Segmentation:

By Technology

Mobile Health Technology

Health Information Technology

Wearables Technology

Telehealth Technology

Others

By Deployment Mode

Software

Service

Hardware

By Modality

Wired

Wireless

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





