More N95’s & Level 3 Medical Mask for Canadian Public and Long Term Care from EmerDepot

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “EmerDepot is stepping up for Long Term Care workers,” says Jeff Eaves, Director of Business Development for EmerDepot, a medical safety equipment supplier based in Toronto. “Since the new directives in October giving more access to PPE, and specifically N95 respirators for both regulated and non-regulated health care staff, we have shifted some of our efforts.



“Not only have EmerDepot increased their import allotment for LTC workers and residents but they have a strategy to go even further,” Eaves adds. “We understand that PPE, especially N95s, are a new health standard for some workers and industries. These weren’t budgeted year ago, but there should be no reason for companies to say they can’t find N95s.We are doing everything possible to keep costs down. We are working with our Suppliers and distribution partners to keep the pipeline flowing to those that need them.”

“We started working with different companies across Canada doing fit testing. We had realized quickly that supplying N95 to these LTC workers wasn’t enough. We needed to make sure they were fitted properly and wearing the right sized model which can vary from person to person.” Polapady says. “The network isn’t complete, but we are working hard on both free and cost sharing fit test programs for LTC workers and facilities from coast to coast.”

“We have huge support from our key brands like Makrite Industries and Medicom. Our biggest challenge is making sure the people that need them know to come to us. N95 and Level 3 masks are now being recognized as one of the best ways to increase safety in close contact situations. We see an increase in awareness and demand from many sectors in the market like LTC and general public. Every Canadian deserves to stay healthy.”



With the recent awareness that Level 3 medical masks offer a greater level of protection than their cloth counterparts, EmerDepot has once again done its best to provide organizations, as well as the general public, with a supply of this potentially life saving products from Makrite and Medicom, a Trusted Canadian Brand.

EmerDepot maintains a showroom for public @ 3220 Dufferin Street,Unit 14A,Toronto,ON M6A 2T3, where they encourage buyers to Order Online from www.emerdepot.com. For business inquiries email - info(@) emerdepot.com or call 1888401 3637 Ext- 2.



