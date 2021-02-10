BEYOND REASON PRODUCTIONS, Multi Award winning Actor Writer Gary J. Klavans’ New Production Company, Teams Up with Multi-Award Winning Director Graeme Finlayson to Produce BRP's First Short Film "Reason"

A birthday, a girl's night out, a pregnancy, and a cop's last night on the beat - four stories connected by one thin thread "is life a series of accidents or does everything happen for a reason."

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-Award winner Actor/Writer Gary J. Klavans teams up again with Multi-Award winner Director Graeme Finlayson for their newest collaboration. Klavans' film "Reason," his first under his production banner BEYOND REASON PRODUCTIONS, has been released and is winning awards in the festival circuit. The first award came from the 2020 Culver City Film Festival for Best Original Score. Continuing the winning streak, 2021 started off with two additional wins at The IndieFEST Film Awards - The Award of Excellence for Ensemble Cast and Award of Excellence Film Short.



"Reason" is also in consideration for other festivals coming up; Finlayson and Klavans are confident to bring home more honors as combined they have a total of 11 awards to their credits.



The movie is about the statement "everything happens for a reason," which Klavans has been pondering his whole life. Klavans could never accept that message as it eventually became the question and story he needed to tell in a way that doesn't prove or disprove the statement but allows the audience to decide. It is a journey to discover the answer to the question. In the film, Luke comes face-to-face with a woman holding a gun. What happens next impacts everybody.



"Reason" takes pride in its outstanding and remarkable cast attached to it, including Klavans, who plays the character, Luke. The strong form of talent includes Michael Dempsey (Walk, Criminal Minds, Big Bang Theory, Desperate Housewives); Stasha Surdyke (Hot Guys with Guns, Complicated World & Richard III); Rachel Kimsey (Justice League Action, The Young and the Restless, Call of Duty, Black Ops III); Steve Cederquist (HGTV Flip or Flop, Love Doubled, Hardcastle and McCormick); Danielle De Luca (Naked Fear, Diamond Confidential, Necrosis); Eve Danzeisen (The Choice, The Hardest Part, Guiding Light); Danielle Engelman (War Cake, DashieXP, Hockey, Love, and Superstitious Antics); Samantha Cutaran (Criminal Minds, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., House); Wendy Worthington (NCIS, Ally McBeal, Tower of Terror); and David St. James (Perry Mason, The West Wing, iCarly, Shameless). The film's cinematographer is Tyler Allison (21 Jump Street, Live Fast Die Young, Avatar 2 & 3); composer Brian Hawlk (Sharknado, The Linguists, Zombie Strippers), and editor Brian Gee (Fugitive Zero, In the Cold of Night, Zappa).



Klavans' work in the entertainment industry spans more than a decade. He has worked in virtually every position in multiple productions of stage, film, and television during this time. After graduating from Emerson College, Boston MA, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue screenwriting and acting. He has received a series of awards for acting, such as Best Actor: Drama for the short film Moment of Anger.



When asked how he felt about his producing his first film, Klavans says, "As a first-time producer, I took my time. I knew what was more important to me than getting the film done right now was getting the film done right."



Finlayson's directing credits include Diamond Confidential, which won the distinguished Silver Lei Award at the 2010 Honolulu International Film Awards, and the fantasy short film Recipe: How to Mend a Broken Heart, which was part of the Ursa Productions Series featured at the 2011 Action on Film International Film Festival and took home awards for Best Director, Best Editing (Cris Olariu) and Best Music (Brian Hawlk).



Finlayson talked about directing the film saying, "Directing 'Reason' was, in the classic sense of the phrase, a true labor of love. It is a film that I had wanted to make for many years due to my fascination with the age-old question, 'Is life a series of accidents or does everything happen for a reason?' I was blessed with an amazing script and a supremely talented cast and crew. All of which made my job that much easier. They say when you cook with the right ingredients, something absolutely magical can happen. And I think we accomplished that."



Follow "Reason" on social media #reasonshortfilm on Facebook and Instagram @reasontheshort.



For media inquiries, contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPr.com.

Attachments

Kelly A Bennett Beyond Reason Productions 9494636383 Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com