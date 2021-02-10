Africa Oil & Power Technical Workshops Support Mozambique Capacity Building

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) [www.AfricaOilandPower.com] will host the Mozambique Gas & Power (MGP) 2021 Presidential Award Ceremony & Virtual Workshops on March 8-9 in Maputo; To recognize the leadership of President of the Republic of Mozambique H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, AOP will present its flagship “Person of the Year 2020” award at the dedicated ceremony; To comply with COVID-19-related restrictions, the MGP 2021 Conference & Exhibition has been re-scheduled to Q3 2021, while planned workshops will take place virtually on March 9.

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) will host the Mozambique Gas & Power (MGP) 2021 Presidential Award Ceremony on March 8, in which its prestigious “Person of the Year 2020” award will be presented to the President of the Republic of Mozambique H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. Attended by industry leaders and government representatives, the ceremony will include speakers from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy and the African Energy Chamber. The ceremony will precede a day of technical workshops on March 9, hosted on AOP’s digital platform and in collaboration with ENH, emphasizing capacity building across diversified sectors.

For the first time, AOP is incorporating virtual formats into its event calendar to provide global attendees the opportunity to attend and participate, despite current travel and meeting restrictions. In a bid to showcase progressive energy and non-energy initiatives taking place across Mozambique – as well as drive local content, sustainable project development and financial inclusion – a series of virtual workshops will be held by leading companies in Mozambique on March 9. These workshops will target a wide range of subjects, including capacity building, critical infrastructure, security and community and deal-making across the energy value chain.

AOP’s Person of the Year award is presented to exceptional individuals who display leadership, innovation and integrity in positioning their respective countries or organizations at the forefront of the global energy sector. President of the Republic of Mozambique H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi has steered Mozambique toward energy success in the face of global economic challenges and is responsible for Mozambique’s industry expansion and sustained attraction of foreign direct investment – including several multibillion-dollar natural gas projects. The ceremony is dedicated to celebrating this achievement through the presentation of the award.

As AOP prepares to welcome attendees to the Presidential Award Ceremony in March, AOP has adopted several safety measures to ensure a safe and secure event.