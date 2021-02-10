Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Business Capital Delivers $15MM in Secured Credit Facilities to West Coast Leader in Traffic Control Systems

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIZCAP® (Business Capital Since 2002) structured and delivered a $15MM asset-based revolving credit facility in addition to an owner-user real estate financing package from syndication participants to one of the largest providers of temporary traffic control services on the west coast. The Company is engaged primarily with major utility companies, municipalities, and construction firms to ensure a safe work environment with signage, vehicles, equipment and staff, both in rural and urban settings. The new credit facilities will provide working capital and enable continued investment in technology, systems and infrastructure to improve operations and support growth.

“Through our range of capital resources, we provided customized commercial financial solutions that will help this business grow,” said Chuck Doyle, President and CEO of BizCap. “We are pleased to be able to collaborate with such a diverse set of capital partners. Our multi-faceted product approach allows us to provide bespoke and creative solutions for each client. We are honored to have a hand in seeing businesses thrive and succeed, especially during the last year of particularly strong headwinds,” said Doyle.

BizCap® is a time-tested leading commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized, non-dilutive, credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are elusive or not an option. BizCap® is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

