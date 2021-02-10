Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market to Hit USD 46.37 Billion by 2027 with 15.41% CAGR | North America Region to Dominate the Global MES Industry Growing at 15.3% CAGR

The prominent players in the global modern manufacturing execution system market include General Electric Company, ABB Ltd, SAP SE, Emerson Electric Co., Werum IT Solutions GmbH, Applied Materials, Inc., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Honeywell International Inc., and Tebis Technische Informationssysteme AG.

The global manufacturing execution system (MES) market is projected to reach USD 46,376.8 million at a healthy CAGR of 15.41% between 2019 and 2027, as per the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report.

Modern manufacturing execution systems are integrated with ERP and lifecycle management applications, among others, to provide visibility, coordination, and control over manufacturing processes. The main role of MES is to increase the process capability and productivity of the manufacturing process. The increasing manufacturing sector and the strong need to optimize manufacturing processes have increased the usage of manufacturing execution systems. Rapid industrialization, especially in, emerging economies have provided the modern manufacturing execution market with tremendous growth potential during the forecast period.

The growing penetration of the Internet of Things technology through different automation-promoting industries is expected to fuel market growth. IoT technology helps manufacturers create, streamline and collapse system architecture in a cost-effective, responsive and efficient manner. This technology also allows interaction and communication between industrial devices to provide the industry with optimum efficiency and flexibility. The proliferation of the industrial (IIoT) Internet of Things is anticipated to augment the installation of MES in the future. IoT is now pushing advances such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and industrial mobility.

Other factors that contribute to modern manufacturing execution system market revenue include the growing adoption of MES in the power, food and beverage, and water and wastewater treatment industries, the need to monitor real-time data, increase data visibility and control of off-site development operations, increased use of industrial automation in the discrete and process industries, increasing demand in FMCG, demand for manufacturing execution systems software, and escalating demand in the automotive and chemical industry. In addition, the growing demand for automation in the oil and gas industry to improve production efficiency and technological advancements is also contributing to the growth of the MES software market.





COVID-19 Impact on the Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market

The novel coronavirus has had an influence on most industries. On the one side, the healthcare sector witnessed positive growth during this crisis, while on the flip side, the global market for modern manufacturing execution systems has been neutrally affected. Global lockdowns imposed by governments have led to a temporary halt in manufacturing facilities, leaving aside industries producing essential goods that hinder the market growth.

Fortunately, the pharmaceutical sector did not fall prey to this pandemic due to the increasing need for medications to mitigate the spread of this fatal virus. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have faced a number of challenges, such as compliance with the regulatory and safety guidelines and the increasing diversification of the product portfolio, which is being surmounted with the help of MES. Mainly, companies aim to reduce operating prices and focus on diversifying their product range to maximize profits and minimize risks. Indirect labor costs are minimized through the automated collection of data from different sources with the aid of modern manufacturing execution systems in plants. Modern production execution systems, therefore, play a crucial role in the current crisis, as they help to control the production process better and thus improve the efficiency of operations.

In most nations, the development of advanced products is likely to fuel market growth after the lockdown. Modern manufacturing execution systems are predicted to help manufacturing facilities resolve the pandemic challenges and deliver benefits such as quality management, efficiency enhancement, and profit maximization.





Impact of COVID-19 on Modern Manufacturing Execution Systems Market:

Market Segmentation

the global modern manufacturing execution system market is segmented into component, deployment, and discrete industry.

By component, the global market for modern manufacturing execution systems is segmented into services and components. The service segment is further segregated into integration services, training and support, and consulting and development. The software segment is further divided into product lifecycle management (PLM), warehouse management, and enterprise resource planning (ERP). Among these, the service segment will dominate the market in the forecast period. Improved efficiency and the ability to minimize time and waste contribute to the development of the segment.

Based on deployment, the global manufacturing execution system market is segregated into hybrid, on-premise, and cloud. Among these, the on-premise segment will lead the market over the forecast period. On-premise modern manufacturing execution system solutions are commonly used in numerous sectors, such as water and wastewater, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy and power, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and oil and gas, which contribute to the growth of the segment. MES helps manage systems on the premises, minimizing costs and time. It also provides control over data and increases the level of security.

Based on discrete industry, the global manufacturing execution system market is segregated into aerospace and defense, FMCG, medical, automotive, electronics, and others. Of these, the automotive segment will be the market leader in the forecast period.



Regional Analysis

By region, the global modern manufacturing execution systems industry covers prospects and recent developments across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (RoW)

North America to lead the market with 15.3% CAGR

North America will be the market leader in the forecast period. It is likely to rise at a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period. Growing demand in various industries such as the power, food and beverage, and water and wastewater treatment industries, government measures to embrace Industry 4.0, and growing technological advancements in manufacturing and machinery tools add to the region's global modern manufacturing systems market growth. Additional factors that add to the size of the modern manufacturing execution system market include the accessibility of many manufacturing industries, the growing start-up culture, the increasing use of MES in discrete and process industries, and the involvement of leading players in the development of MES solutions.



Competitive Analysis

The modern manufacturing execution system industry is fragmented, with a rise in mergers and acquisitions, which has been consolidated in the MES over the last few years. Players operating in the industry are intensely focused on product development in order to provide their customers with improved services and solutions.

Notable Players in The Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Are:

Tebis Technische Informationssysteme AG (Germany),

Applied Materials Inc. (US),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Siemens AG (Germany), Dassault Systèmes (France),

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US),

Werum IT Solutions GmbH (Germany),

SAP SE (Germany), ABB Ltd (Switzerland),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

General Electric Company (US).

Industry News

December 2020-ATS (AT Systematization Bhd) started the production of gloves, making it the foremost among new gloves to bring its products to the market. The manufacturing center will be prepared for the future for the Industrial 4.0 ecosystem and will be fitted with MES to provide production monitoring & control in real-time, monitoring and output control, and record retention to comply with standard regulations.

