National Home Warranty Day Witnesses Launch of Tend, The New Modern Approach in Delivering Customer Choice and Experience

/EIN News/ -- Saint Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity, the service and protection powerhouse, introduced its new business and product line, TendTM, on National Home Warranty Day, bringing homeowners a modern way to obtain comprehensive home and electronics warranty coverage.

With more than 40 years in the service contract and builder warranty industries, Centricity aspired to develop a better home warranty experience. After extensive market research with homeowners, renters, real estate brokers, and insurance agents, Centricity created Tend as an innovative solution, solving many of the complaints that arise from a traditional home warranty.

Tend Home offers a similar experience to homeowner insurance claims while providing equivalent, if not higher, coverage than typical home warranties. Enjoying a lower price than found in the market today, Tend Home customers take control of the claims process in two simple steps:

By finding their own service provider Submitting the cost of repair or replacement for reimbursement.

For homeowners who still desire a traditional home warranty plan, a separate product, Tend Home Service, meets their needs.

“In creating Tend, we specifically wanted to take a modern approach to home warranties,” said Dawn Taylor, President, Centricity. “We listened to concerns and issues with the typical home warranty process and decided to give consumers the control they want and to provide a product that real estate and insurance agents feel confident selling. Even our name “Tend” demonstrates a new take on warranty. We are excited to launch Tend on National Home Warranty Day because it sets a new customer-focused direction in the industry.”

In addition, Tend provides coverage for homeowners and renters alike with comprehensive electronics coverage of consumer electronics and smart home devices with no restrictions due to age or number of devices covered.

Consumers can find more information and can enroll in coverage at mytend.com. Potential partners looking to distribute and sell Tend coverage to their customers can inquire at mytend.com/partners.

About Tend

Tend is the latest offering from Centricity, a division of Bankers Financial Corporation, that offers homeowners and renters alike with modern coverage to protect the devices, equipment, and systems that keep life running. Tend also provides real estate agents, insurance agents, property management companies, insurtech firms, home inspection companies, and utilities with a unique opportunity to provide greater value to their customers.

About Centricity

Centricity cultivates confidence by protecting the products customers rely on and the place they call home. In a complicated world, Centricity brings a human touch to service contracts and new home warranties, centered around the customer. The company is a privately-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation (BFC). Find more information at centricity.com.

