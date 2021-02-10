Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Appoints Jared L. Landaw as Vice President and General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TAST) today announced that it has appointed Jared L. Landaw as the Company’s Vice President and General Counsel, effective February 8, 2021.



Daniel T. Accordino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carrols, commented, “We are excited to welcome Jared to Carrols and are confident that he will be a valuable contributor to the executive team. His expertise in providing legal oversight and guidance will be indispensable to us as we build on the existing foundation of excellence provided by our legal team and move our organization forward.”

Jared L. Landaw, Vice President and General Counsel of Carrols, said, “I am honored to join Carrols as it executes on its strategy of operating two world-class restaurant brands and look forward to contributing to the Company’s strategic priorities and continued growth.”

Prior to joining Carrols, Mr. Landaw was the Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of Barington Capital Group, L.P., a value-oriented investment firm, where he has worked since June 2004. Prior to that, he served as the Vice President of Law at International Specialty Products Inc. (formerly NYSE: ISP) and as an attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Mr. Landaw is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Costar Technologies, Inc., a publicly traded company that develops, designs, manufactures and distributes products for the security, surveillance and industrial video markets.

He holds a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law and a B.A. from Colgate University.

About the Company

Carrols is one of largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates 1,074 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States currently operating 1,009 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976. For more information on Carrols, please visit the company’s website at www.carrols.com.

