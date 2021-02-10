Earth Kisses Sky, with Peak Processing, are Entering the Legal Market with New Products - RISE AND SHINE

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, ON, February 10, 2021 – Earth Kisses Sky, a leader in plant-based formulations with 10+ years of holistic practitioner experience, today announced its partnership with Peak Processing Solutions, to bring its highly anticipated RISE & SHINE cannabis-infused topicals to market. Both products have been purposefully developed by clinical herbalists and nutritionists, to deliver the therapeutic properties of cannabinoids through two all-natural salves.

RISE herbal salve has been purposefully designed by a holistic nutritionist and clinical herbalist to deliver the properties of cannabis to muscle and joints. SHINE herbal salve has been purposefully designed by a holistic nutritionist and clinical herbalist to deliver the properties of cannabis to the face and body.

“Earth Kisses Sky’s mission, with the help of Peak Processing, is to provide top quality medicinal cannabis products with the focus on the innovation of health and wellness and the super ingredients that cannabis offers,” says Ashley Short, Founder of Earth Kisses Sky.

Peak Processing is Canada’s premier manufacturer of cannabis-infused products, with a track record of successfully bringing pioneering cannabis topicals to market. In partnership with Earth Kisses Sky, Peak provides the product development expertise that ensures the quality, efficiency and consistency of the company’s herbal salves.

Earth Kisses Sky products are sustainably made and packaged with all-natural ingredients, designed & formulated by their own Holistic Nutritionist & Clinical Herbalist. RISE & SHINE are derived from true, natural sources and contain no artificial colour or fragrance, no chemicals, no parabens, no artificial preservatives, no petroleum-based products, and no silicone.

“This is an exciting moment for the cannabis industry, that allows Earth Kisses Sky to bring the health and wellbeing of our topical infused salves — affordable, sustainable, and premium CBD products — to the people who are looking to change their health and wellness routine,” said Tijen Yalchin, Founders of Earth Kisses Sky.

For more information visit Earth Kisses Sky website.

ABOUT EKS:

EKS manufactures and distributes 100% natural health products and herbal salves infused with cannabis. Today, the product line includes two salves RISE and SHINE; herbal teas, and bath soaks. The proprietary products have consistent and repeatable formulations, which have been developed by a team with 10+ years of experience blending and developing topicals. http://earthkissessky.com

ABOUT PEAK PROCESSING SOLUTIONS:

Peak Processing has the tools and resources to help customers get unique, high-quality products to shelf quickly. With an unrelenting commitment to product quality, consumer safety, and innovation, Peak Processing Solutions is setting the standard in cannabis product manufacturing. https://www.peakprocessing.com/

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Amanda Lockington, Account Executive at amanda@marigoldpr.com or 1-877-681-5541.

Attachments

Amanda Lockington Earth Kisses Sky 2899830402 amanda@marigoldpr.com