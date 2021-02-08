Gov. Spencer Cox appoints new head of the Utah Department of Human Resource Management

February 8, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 8, 2021) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced the appointment of John Barrand as the executive director of the Department of Human Resource Management, or DHRM.

Like all cabinet positions, this appointment requires approval by the Utah Senate. DHRM provides all HR services for the 23,200 employees of the state of Utah. This includes recruitment, workforce planning, compensation and benefits, payroll and training.

“As chief people person, John Barrand will bring the best practices from the private sector to state government as we continue to build on the great work DHRM has provided to state employees for years,” Gov. Cox said. “We’re excited to welcome John to the team and look forward to his insights in guiding this important state resource.”

Barrand has served as director of human resources for Park City-based Backcountry.com, and both Enlivant and Rockit Ranch Productions in Chicago. He also has HR experience at Allstate Insurance and Procter and Gamble. He has a master’s degree in human resource management from the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

Download this statement here.

###