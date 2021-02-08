Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Cristina Ortega to the Second District Court

February 8, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 8, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Cristina Ortega to fill the current vacancy on the Second District Court bench.

“From her undergraduate and law school days to her legal career, Cristina Ortega has a track record of excellence,” Gov. Cox said. “Her experience as a prosecutor coupled with her experience serving on many community boards shows her devotion to public service. I know she’ll be a dedicated and valued member of the Second District Court bench.”

Ortega currently serves as an assistant attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office, a position she’s held since 2018. In addition to her role as a federal prosecutor, she also serves as the point of contact and liaison between all state and federal law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Prior to her current position, Ortega served as a deputy county attorney in the Davis County Attorney’s Office and a deputy district attorney in the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Ortega received her J.D. from the University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law, and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement and Latin American Studies/Legal Studies from Weber State University.

“I am beyond ecstatic and humbled in this appointment to the Second District Court,” Ortega said. “I know that a position on the bench comes with great responsibility. I want Gov. Cox and the people of the great state of Utah to know that, if confirmed, I will work hard everyday to apply the rule of law with fidelity and impartiality. It will be a true honor and privilege to serve the community that has given so much to me.”

The governor’s nominations are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

Download this statement here.

