Angelic Energy Coach Clara Jo Alden to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone has access to intuition, the ability to pick up on the subtle energies of divine information. We just have to learn to decipher the messages. Are you ready to listen and step forward to take action? That's the question.

Clara Jo Alden is an angelic energy coach and the author of Visualize and Harness Universal Energy, a practical guide for working with universal energy in everyday life.

“The people that come to me are drawn to me by the energy,” says Alden. “Many of them already have a feeling that they are either psychic or could be energy healers. They know there is something else going on, but don’t quite understand it or they just need validation. That's what I'm here for. I can validate their feelings, coach and guide them along the way to take that step forward with confidence."

“It's such a fulfilling, exhilarating feeling to have the opportunity to help somebody else,” says Alden. “Everybody has this ability and everybody's here for a purpose. So when I can put them on their path to fulfill their purpose, I am a satisfied woman.”

Born a psychic medium, Alden discovered her abilities when she was five years old. She later surfaced her healing abilities and has continued to develop her gifts while helping others do the same.

“At such a young age, I was scared of my gifts. I even tried to get rid of it,” recalls Alden. “I also had to learn to distinguish between what was divine information coming through and what was my ego or self-talk.”

Understanding that distinction, according to Alden, is about knowing your body.

We can definitely help other people, but to see ourselves can be very daunting,” says Alden. “So you have to learn your body before you can move forward. When a client visits me, I can actually scan their body to see if their chakras are out of alignment. I can actually see that there's blockages, it looks like strings to me, and I can pull those out.”

Alden is also the co-host of The Third Eye Challenge, a video podcast simulcast on Facebook and YouTube every Monday at 7pm EST, where she offers fun exercises to develop and strengthen the third eye to bring out and sharpen your psychic and holistic abilities.

“We’re going to see a lot more people with abilities coming forward or starting to actually accept their abilities,” says Alden. “Step out of that analytical mindset and just believe. That's when you can begin to walk into your own power.”

Close Up Radio will feature Clara Jo Alden in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 12th at 4pm EST

www.claraalden.com