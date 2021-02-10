Anna Svetchnikov of Longwood Care to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SWAMPSCOTT, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Times of crisis can have long term effects on a child’s mental and emotional wellbeing. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, children most especially absorb the stress. The daily uncertainty, the disruption to their education and social lives, and in some cases food insecurity, are sure to take a toll.

As mother of three boys, as well as a licensed marriage and family therapist, Anna Svetchnikov has extensive experience working with children and their parents.

Anna is the author of AWESOME TEAM vs CoronaVera, a therapeutic guide for younger children to explain COVID-19 and also to provide a therapeutic tool to overcome anxiety.

“AWESOME TEAM is about kids fighting coronavirus,” says Anna. They always work together as a team, and they always help and support each other. The book is meant to teach every child about empathy: that even though it's very stressful, we're all going through the same thing.”

AWESOME TEAM vs CoronaVera is one of a remarkable 27 books Anna has published since April, with another 20 scheduled for release. Anna released these therapeutic books for parents to support children and teach them the foundation of emotional regulation and coping skills. The books are all self-published and have been translated into Spanish, Italian, French, German, Russian and Japanese.

“I was inspired and motivated to write the books because I can see that parents are trying very hard right now,” says Anna. “The books are survival manuals with storytelling. We use the stories to create a new narrative for families. I’ve worked with a lot of kids who shared their anxiety around COVID-19 and the unpredictability of what's going on. I decided to make something fun. My own kids help me with storytelling and coming up with different ideas.”

Anna is executive director of Longwood Care, a non-profit organization dedicated to mental health services for adults and families through outpatient care and telehealth. She is also the founder of the Positive Parenting Initiative, helping parents better understand their children's behavior and create positive changes that will empower their children.

“I started positive parenting because I'm a parent myself,” says Anna. “You need a license to become a therapist. You need to like to drive a car, but you don't get the license to be parents. There is a lot of information out there, but it’s not useful without support. It’s important to give some kind of guidance and structure for parents.”

