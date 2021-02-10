REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN FILES BILL TO PROHIBIT VIOLENT SEX OFFENDERS FROM SOLICITING PEN PALS

by: Rep. Shaheen, Matt

01/08/2021

Bill prevents convicted sex offender inmates from soliciting pen pals on third party websites

AUSTIN — Plano Representative Matt Shaheen announced today that he has filed House Bill 460 that will prevent inmates that are convicted violent sex offenders from soliciting pen pals on third party websites. "This is another bill that is a direct result of a constituent’s powerful and terrible story,” Representative Shaheen said. “She was a victim of a violent sex crime and discovered that while behind bars, her attacker was actively searching for women to build a relationship with online. It is unacceptable that a violent rapist is allowed to contact other potential victims. I will continue to do all I can to prevent these monsters from further terrorizing women in our state.”

Contact: Ashley Biard

Contact Info