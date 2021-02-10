Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,349 in the last 365 days.

REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN FILES BILL TO PROHIBIT VIOLENT SEX OFFENDERS FROM SOLICITING PEN PALS

member image

REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN FILES BILL TO PROHIBIT VIOLENT SEX OFFENDERS FROM SOLICITING PEN PALS  print page

by: Rep. Shaheen, Matt
01/08/2021

Bill prevents convicted sex offender inmates from soliciting pen pals on third party websites

AUSTIN — Plano Representative Matt Shaheen announced today that he has filed House Bill 460 that will prevent inmates that are convicted violent sex offenders from soliciting pen pals on third party websites. "This is another bill that is a direct result of a constituent’s powerful and terrible story,” Representative Shaheen said. “She was a victim of a violent sex crime and discovered that while behind bars, her attacker was actively searching for women to build a relationship with online. It is unacceptable that a violent rapist is allowed to contact other potential victims. I will continue to do all I can to prevent these monsters from further terrorizing women in our state.”

Contact: Ashley Biard

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.420

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0594

(512) 463-1021 Fax

You just read:

REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN FILES BILL TO PROHIBIT VIOLENT SEX OFFENDERS FROM SOLICITING PEN PALS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.